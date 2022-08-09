PACORR launches Melt Flow Index Tester - Fully Automatic Version

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Pacorr has recently disclosed the launch of an all-new fully automatic testing machine, "Melt Flow Index Tester".

The testing machine is designed to test the viscosity of the plastic granules.

Plastic plays a crucial role in every production vertical. In packaging industries to produce packaging containers, in textiles, building and construction, transportation, consumer products, electrical and electronics industries, etc. in one or another way. It is, therefore, important to measure the quality of the plastics.

It is an amazing launch that the plastic manufacturers will definitely enjoy using.

The automatic version of Melt flow index tester is designed keeping in mind the standards guidelines of Melt Flow Rate ASTM D 1238. The device is fabricated using heavy-duty material. It is a reliable testing instrument used for analyzing and evaluating the melting properties of plastic granules or resins.

The determination of the melting quality of the plastic is one of the prominent factors which is important to measure the quality of the plastics. It is, therefore, a must-have instrument that every plastic manufacturer should have in their testing laboratories.

After understanding the requirements of the plastic manufacturers and to offer extra convenience, Pacorr introduces the superior quality of Melt Flow Index testing machine.

The best and unique part of the machine is that it is launched with an HMI display which has user-friendly software that can help the user perform all the operations effortlessly.

The equipment adheres to various national and international testing standards such as ASTM D1238. Before using the testing instrument, please ensure to know the standard operating procedure of the machine to get the precise and accurate test results.

What does the ASTM D 1238 and ISO 1133 standards explain?

The standard has defined multiple test methods to perform the melt flow index test. The test is used to measure the viscosity of the plastics and can be conducted to calculate Melt Volume Rate and Melt flow index properties of the melted plastic. Using the Melt flow indexer, one will be able to perform the test appropriately with accurate results.

How is Pacorr's Melt Flow Index different from others?

Melt Flow Index (MFI) Test is performed in the polymer industries to measure the flow of the thermoplastic polymers. The value evaluated from this test provides the molecular strength/weight of plastic granules which we get from a hole of fixed diameter within 10 minutes of time at set pressure and temperature.

The manufacturers who are dealing in any type of plastic substances need to measure this property to ensure that the product they are bringing to the market for the final use is durable and best in terms of quality. The MFI tester or the Melt flow rate tester plays a vital role in deciding the properties and the molecular structure of the polymer.

The testing machine comes with following specifications:

It is a table top model that operates on 220V AC / 50 Hz, single phase power

The machine has digital LCD with backlit

It can easily be connected to a window based software using the RS 232 Port

The machine comes with a microprocessor-based LED temperature controller

Using the testing machine one can easily set the temperature range up to 400-degree C with a resolution of 0.1 Degree C and accuracy of +- 0.1 Degree C

One can also set the timer range up to 999.9 seconds

The extra weights that comes with the testing instruments are 2.16, 5.0 Kg that are duly plated with chrome

How to examine the quality of the plastics with MFI tester test results?

It is quite simple to test the quality of the samples, the more the melt flow index, less will be the strength of the plastics and higher will be the flexibility of the plastics. To accurately measure the MFI, the testing equipment comes with a number of weights that allows conducting distinct types of tests.

The instrument is also provided with a digital display that has a microprocessor chip that allows the users to examine and measure the temperature and other testing parameters during testing.



Well... there are many testing instruments available in the market to test the quality of the plastic granules. But the instrument that Pacorr offers has well-engineered, state-of-the-art features. The testing machine is equipped with:

A safety cover that protects one from touching the hot part of the machine, while the testing process is going on.

Automatic sample cutting tool which automatically cuts the sample after a set time interval, so no need to take that extra pain of cutting the melted plastic.

A displacement sensor which adds one more extra benefit to the testing device.

Melt flow Indexer is capable of calculating the linear displacement of a piston, therefore, the testing machine is also capable of measuring the Melt Volume Rate of the sample.

Extra accessories that come with the MFI tester are Orifice, Material charger, Piston, Barrel Cleaner, and Orifice cleaner.

Standard Operating Procedure of MFI Tester - Automatic Machine

To perform the test, switch on the testing machine

Set the required temperature on the LCD display

Preheat the test machine for accurate results.

Once the required temperature is attained, put the granules inside the chamber of the machine.

Insert the granules inside the machine using the piston until it fits appropriately into the barrel.

Press the plastic granules with little more pressure to remove the air between the granules.

Place the weight on it to apply more pressure on the piston as per standard.

At a point of time, the plastic granules start melting and flow out from the bottom of the machine.

Once the plastic starts to melt, it will flow out from the testing instrument.

After some time melting plastic comes out and the machine will automatically cut the plastic using the automatic sample cutter.

On completion of the test procedure, the machine will perform auto weighing of molten samples. One will find the average MFI Value on the digital display, as the machine is efficient in performing auto MFI calculation. One can then transfer the test values to their computer system or to record, print or save the results on completion of the test.

