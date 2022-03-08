Padmashri Dr. Prakash Amte, Mandatai Amte & Dr. Tessy Thomas, India's First Missile Woman, at 3rd Convocation of Sanjay Ghodawat University

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Sanjay Ghodawat University (SGU), the educational arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), had its 3rd Convocation Ceremony on March 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the University campus in Atigre, Kolhapur. The Chief Guests for the convocation were eminent social workers, Padmashri Dr Prakash Amte and his wife, Dr Mandakini Amte, who dedicated their entire lives and career as doctors to serving the tribals and wildlife in Gadchiroli.



The convocation began with the graduands marching in procession. Jayprakash Patil (Liberal Arts Faculty) and Snehal Shinde (MBA Faculty) greeted the dignitaries, graduands, and visitors with a warm welcome to the convocation ceremony.

During the occasion, a short film about Dr Prakash and Mandakini Amte's honourable effort was screened. Padmashri Dr Prakash Amte spoke about his father, Padmashri Baba Amte, and how he was moved by the plight of the tribal people and wanted to help them. It is this legacy that Prakashji and his wife, Mandakini are carrying forward. He highlighted how they began with no expectations, but the love and support they received from society was overwhelming. He reminded the graduates to never lose sight of the importance of using their degree to benefit society and contribute via social service.

Following the speech, the University conferred the Honorius Causa Doctor of Science Degree to Dr Tessy Thomas -- India's First Missile Woman, a DRDO scientist. In her address, she urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the 21st-century challenges of the world. Sanjeev Shinde, CEO from Jasons Lab, Dr J. Girish popular educationist, Dr. Sunil Pawar scientist at IITM, Dr. Amrish Kulkarni, scientist at Swinburn University, Australia, were also conferred 'Honorary Professorship' by Sanjay Ghodawat University.



Sanjay Ghodawat, President of SGU, congratulated all degree holders in his Presidential Address. He emphasized the significance of being grounded while they strive for the stars. He also stressed the significance of being ethical in one's transactions in order to be truly successful. He stated that "Success is measured not by how much money you have, but by how much you can offer to society."

More than 750 students from Technology, Management, Commerce, Liberal Arts, Architecture, Science, Pharmacy, and other disciplines received their graduate, post-graduate, and doctoral degrees in the convocation ceremony.

Other dignitaries present during this time were the Trustee, Vinayak Bhosale, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Arun Patil, Registrar, Dr Vivek Kayande, Academic Dean, Dr Uttam Jadhav, Controller of Examinations, Pritam Nikam, and CFO, Prakash Desai.

