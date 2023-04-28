PaintMyWalls revolutionizes home painting with One Day Painting service and other unique offers

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/SRV): Paint My Walls, a leading home painting and waterproofing service company, has disrupted the traditional home painting industry with its innovative One Day Painting (ODP) service, providing customers with instant gratification and a fresh look for their homes. With its tie-ups with major paint manufacturers and a dedicated team of project managers and customer relationship managers, PaintMyWalls has built a reputation for fast, customizable and reliable service, transforming homes across India.

The ODP service is a game-changer for customers who are tired of the long wait times and disruption caused by traditional home painting services. Imagine waking up to a freshly painted home, as if the walls just came back from a spa day. PaintMyWalls 's One Day Painting service (ODP) accomplishes that in just one day, giving customers the satisfaction of an instant makeover. The service is ideal for busy customers who want to give their home a new look but don't have the time to wait for days or weeks for the painting to be completed.

PaintMyWalls's success in providing fast and reliable home painting services (and waterproofing) is due to its close partnerships with major paint manufacturers. The company has built a strong relationship with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), enabling PaintMyWalls to execute projects directly for them.

To ensure that customers are kept informed throughout the painting process, PaintMyWalls provides a dedicated project manager and customer relationship manager for every project. These experts provide real-time updates and support, ensuring that the painting project is executed seamlessly and on time.

PaintMyWalls has also made a splash in the market with its unique Rs 1 painting offer, known as PaintHouse@Rs1, which is based on 'Spin A Wheel' and works purely on luck. This unique offer celebrates the 'Indian Unity in Diversity', the same way how multiple colours all merges into one colour i.e. white, which is synonymous with India regardless of caste, creed or religion. PaintHouse@Rs1 opens up for twelve days in a year, on the days of twelve primary festivals celebrated in India. For every published day of Celebration, "PaintHouse@Rs1 Spin a Wheel" will be giving away 1 Lucky Winner a full house painting for just 1 Rupee and there will be another 99 assured winners.





PaintMyWalls, specializes in Commercial and Residential Painting in both Decorative and Industrial segments and it has a strong presence in both B2B and B2C space. It's core team consists of perfectionists coming from REC, IIM etc and from companies like IBM, Fidelity, IDBI, Moody's, TCS, SAIL, TATA, Volvo, etc. with individual experience ranging from 10 to 25+ years, and skills as diverse from Coding to Industrial "Shop Floor" to Institutional Research to CTO. These collective skills and knowledge are evolving continuously to deliver a world class professional service to this highly unorganized Painting world. In the years to come, this team plans to revolutionize the way "painting" industry is perceived currently.

PMW has executed projects in more than 11 Indian cities including Bangalore, Kolkata etc. This includes SEZ projects, new and repainting of big Apartments, new Commercial complexes etc.

PMW is likely the only company in India, in similar category, to have ISO 9001: 2015 - which speaks a volume of their investment in best industrial practices and processes. Based on this confidence on their processes, PMW is the only company in India (and likely in the world) to provide the 2 years workmanship warranty. Accordingly, even though painting is essentially a manual industry, they have more than 96.68 per cent of timely completion of their projects. Not surprisingly, PMW boasts of very high repeat customers and referrals. It was also the first company in the painting industry, to provide 'Zero -cost EMI'.

PMW has range of imported high-end machines ever produced for painting industry. In spite of having higher cost overhead for such reasons, PMW is surprisingly still able to provide pricing to beat the local painters.

PMW portfolio boasts of renowned Corporates, Builders, Architects including State and Central Govt projects.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

