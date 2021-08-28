P&G Health reports PAT of Rs 177 crore as sales soar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Vitamin and supplement minerals and supplements (VMS) major Procter and Gamble Health Ltd (PGHL) has reported a profit after tax for the year ended June 30 at Rs 177 crore.

The company recorded sales of Rs 281 crore in the quarter ending June 30, up by 40 per cent in the year-ago period in a tough environment backed by a sustained demand for quality vitamins, minerals and supplements.

The company recorded sales of Rs 991 crore for the 12-month fiscal year ending June 30.



Milind Thatte, Managing Director of PGHL, said the company continues to work towards protecting the health and safety of its employees and partners, ensuring uninterrupted supplies of vitamins, minerals, supplements and medicinal products for patients and consumers, and on supporting communities and relief efforts.

"The year saw increasing awareness on preventive healthcare and the benefits of supplementation among consumers and healthcare professionals reflecting in a strong performance with sales of Rs 281 crore in the last quarter and Rs 991 crore during the year ended June 30 amid challenging circumstances," he said in a statement.



The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share which includes a one-time special dividend of Rs 90 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30.

PGHL is one of India's largest VMS companies manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter products, vitamins, minerals and supplements products for a healthy lifestyle and improved quality of life. (ANI)

