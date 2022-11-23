Panasonic launches its I - Class Kitchen - a Bridge to Luxury Kitchen Solution for India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Panasonic Life Solutions India, one of the largest domestic manufacturers of electrical construction materials, housing, and diverse electronics technologies, announced the launch of its exclusive I-Class Modular Kitchen range. This new range will be a one-stop shop for homeowners looking to customise their kitchens using a combination of Japanese technology and Indian production, as well as customisable aesthetics for users seeking affordable luxury options. The new range will be available in 23 cities across India via 25 retail stores.

This new I-Class Kitchen range is a great combination of best-in-class material sourced across India and the latest technology from Japan. It boasts of an array of highly customizable features including 100% smart storage to provide maximum space utility for Indian households. The countertops are reinforced by crosspiece which offers solid durability and resilience. The entire cabinet which is made of plywood comes with smart and functional features such as SS matt and rubber strips that provide soft down technology and unique storage shifting technologies, elevates the entire kitchen experience. The I-Class range enables the customers to customise options of cabinet doors in hundreds of colours and patterns in varied materials and finishes. Panasonic Life Solutions India also promises a 10-year replacement guarantee on the new range. Thus, replete with innovative technology solutions and elegant streamlined designs, the I-Class Kitchen range is testimony to the Panasonic trust and brand ethos.

Panasonic's Modular Kitchen business started in 1962 in Japan and has grown tremendously over the years providing numerous varieties and layouts of kitchen cabinets, storage, and accessories by catering to approximately 6,5 million consumers in Japan. India being a priority market, Panasonic also aims at rapid expansion in the Modular Kitchen business by launching the new I-Class Kitchen range across the country with 50 days delivery and installations for Indian consumers.



Yoshiyuki Kitazaki -Assistant Director of Kitchen Furniture, Bathroom & Sanitary Fittings Business Division of Panasonic Housing Solutions Co., Ltd. said, "We believe Indian market is the most important region for our overseas business. And this month, we release a new product, "I-Class kitchen," made in India. With the addition of the new product I-Class kitchen, we will strengthen our marketing activities with a view to further expanding our Indian business and establishing a brand for our residential equipment business. Going forward, our company will contribute to the realization of a more comfortable and secure society by proposing comfortable living spaces."

Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India added, "With the economic growth, India is witnessing a paradigm change in user expectation, design and utility of kitchen spaces. After having received a very positive response in India to the luxurious Panasonic L class kitchens that were launched in 2018; the Panasonic I-Class kitchens range now being introduced combines functional superiority of the L class and our in-depth learnings from Indian market about the site challenges of civil construction, specific storage needs in the kitchen across different regions of our country and ergonomics. With the introduction of I series we will cater to every economic strata, with each series of our Kitchens having superior and unique functionality and very contemporary finishes."

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt Ltd. (formerly known as Anchor Electricals Pvt Ltd) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holding Corporation, Japan and is the leading Electrical Construction Material company with a presence across India. It is a trusted brand for consumer electrical products and solutions, offering an extensive range of products that include: Wiring Devices (Switch, Socket and Accessories), Wires & Cables, Switchgear, Conduit Pipes and boxes, Solar Modules, Inverters & Solar EPC Solutions, Residential and Commercial Lighting, IoT & Home Automation, IAQ (Indoor Air Quality / Fans), Water Heaters, EV Infrastructure/Chargers, Housing Solutions like Modular Kitchen, Wardrobe, Electronic Toilet Seat (ETS) and Clothes Drying System, KMEW Boards, to name a few.



In India, the company has 29 offices in 27 cities, along with a Research and Development centre in Bangalore; and employs over 10,000 professionals. It has seven state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India and is manufacturing cutting-edge electrical products, synonymous with quality. Recognised as one of the Best Brands in the Electrical Construction Material segments, Panasonic Life Solutions India has established itself as a market leader as a one-stop solution provider of commercial, industrial, and home solutions in the electrical, renewable, and housing solutions.





Panasonic Housing Solutions Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Housing Solutions Co., Ltd. is an independent corporation established as one of the eight operating companies of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, which was launched in April 2022.



Our company is engaged in the manufacturing, sales, and engineering of housing equipment and construction materials. Since we started the manufacturing of plastic rain gutters in 1958, we have expanded our product line by leveraging our technological edge.



Under our business slogan "Green Housing," we are committed to creating lifestyles that benefit individuals as well as the environment.



Through collaboration with business partners, we will expand the scope of our contributions from homes to public and commercial facilities worldwide, and thereby contribute to the creation of a sustainable and enriched society.



Learn more about Panasonic Housing Solutions, please visit: https://panasonic.net/phs/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

