Panav Bio-Tech witnesses increased demand for Canglob P Hyperimmune Immunoglobulins after parvovirus outbreak in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): As a huge number of street dogs died due to the canine Parvovirus in West Bengal, the New Delhi-based company Panav Bio-Tech which is the importer and marketer of 'Canglob P', hyperimmune immunoglobulins for Parvovirus, said there is a sudden increase in the demand of the hyperimmune immunoglobulin for dogs.

The company has witnessed an increase in demand for Canglob P after the outbreak of the Parvovirus.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that affects dogs, especially puppies. The mortality rate for this virus is high.

Distemper is highly contagious and potentially fatal. It causes severe illness in the dog by attacking multiple body systems, resulting in widespread infection.

As far as treatment goes, Panav Bio-Tech provides Canglob hyperimmune immunoglobulins that can help in treating dogs who have contracted Parvovirus or Distemper Virus. Both the Canine Parvovirus and Canine Distemper Virus are deadly for dogs. These hyperimmune immunoglobulins are used to provide passive immunity in animals.



Canglob P and Canglob D forte have readymade antibodies for Pre and Post Exposure of Parvovirus and Distemper. It is a definite help to your vet. The earlier the puppies are diagnosed, the faster they receive treatment, the better their chance of recovery.

Sharing the information, Director Import/Marketing of Panav Bio-Tech, Puneet Chopra said, "We have endeavoured to provide effective vaccination and Canglob hyperimmune immunoglobulins against fatal diseases. Parvovirus is highly contagious and fatal so we request the pet owners to take extra care of their pets. Parvovirus spreads directly through contact with infected dogs and indirectly through infected faeces or vomiting. Since dogs are well-known lickers, they can lick contaminated paws or another infected dog and can cause the disease."

Panav Bio-Tech was established in 2005 with the objective of animal health care and today it is one of the dominant companies of healthcare products in India.

The company is headquartered in New Delhi, it is a registered company with the Government of India for the import of veterinary biologicals, therapeutic solutions and innovative nutraceuticals.

With a portfolio of bio preparations especially vaccines against the menacing diseases, curative solutions to specific pathologies and pioneering nutraceuticals products for the robustness and well-being of animals.

The corporate ideology to construct consciousness regarding the relevance of vaccines in animal's life and serve the animal race with quality vaccines at economical prices to enhance their quality of life. The ethics and beliefs such as virtuosity, eminence, fidelity, faith and gratitude make Panav Bio-Tech a company that stands out in the veterinary world. The innovations, service orientation, drive towards achieving success and an attitude of being triumphant against all the odds by leaving no stones unturned are the qualities that are at the heart of Panav Bio-Tech.

