Panchshil Office Parks Commissions Phase II of Panchshil Business Park at Baner-Balewadi in Western Pune's Business District

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], January 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Panchshil Office Parks - a unit of Pune-based Panchshil Realty - today announced the commissioning of Phase II of Panchshil Business Park located in western Pune's prime business district of Baner-Balewadi.

T-Systems, the first anchor occupier, has taken up 419,000 square feet of office space here and the new anchor occupiers expected to go live progressively in the coming weeks include:

* Qualys - 281,000 square feet

* Veritas - 273,000 square feet

* VMware - 189,000 square feet

The new anchor occupiers join leading companies like T-systems, Siemens, Fundtech, Thyssenkrupp, Nutanix, Redbrick and The Executive Centre, who have all leased space for their long-term requirements in Phase II of Panchshil Business Park which encompasses an area of 1.6 million square feet and is jointly developed and owned by Panchshil Realty and Blackstone Real Estate Partners.

Spread over 2.7 million square feet, Panchshil Business Park is strategically located just off the arterial Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Phase I spread over 1.1 million square feet was developed by Panchshil Realty and sold to Cummins for its India headquarters.

Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty, said, "I am delighted to announce the commissioning of Phase II of Panchshil Business Park and am pleased to welcome our occupier-partners. The strong leasing success for our office spaces at Panchshil Business Park and the continued uptake of our projects by marquee corporate occupiers, coupled with the keen interest in our upcoming projects indicates the continued attractiveness and resilience of the Pune office market and the superior Panchshil offering. This trend pretty much mirrors the significant traction seen in the recent past in some key office markets in the country. We expect leasing activity and occupier-demand for our pipeline and current offerings to continue to remain buoyant and robust in the coming months too."

Key highlights of Panchshil Business Park include:

* It has been awarded the pre-certification for LEED Gold by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) which is an internationally acclaimed green building sustainability rating.

* The mission of LEED--the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide- is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life.

* It is assessed, audited and certified by the British Safety Council as having implemented, proper and adequate policies, procedures and arrangements relating to control of COVID-19 within the workplace, in accordance with the Indian government and British Safety Council guidelines

Notably, Panchshil Realty was the first real estate group in India and in the entire Asia-Pacific Region to have benchmarked and independently validated its COVID-19 related control measures at its workplaces.



Business support amenities provided include an expansive 80,000 square feet multi-cuisine food court, auditoriums, a health club, a range of F&B and lifestyle outlets and multi-level parking space.

Qualys is a leading provider of information security and compliance cloud solutions, headquartered in Foster City, California. More than 15,700 global businesses in more than 130 countries trust Qualys to underpin digital transformation for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

Founded in 1999, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, Fujitsu, HCL, HP Enterprise, IBM, Infosys, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA).

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection, availability and insights. Veritas has been a steady partner of India's IT growth over the past 25 years and is helping customers in their data management strategy to reduce risk, optimize cost, strengthen ransomware resiliency, achieve digital compliance and manage multi-cloud environments at scale. Since its inception, the Veritas team in India has celebrated a culture of innovation, contributing to more than 500 patents and playing a key role in developing the technology behind Veritas's flagship products, which are used by 87% of the Fortune Global 500.

The new Veritas Center of Excellence (CoE) in Balewadi region of Pune, Maharashtra, underscores Veritas' continued commitment to deliver market-leading solutions to support both, local and global customers. The fully functional new CoE can both host customers and accommodate over 2,000 employees from cross-functional teams, including engineering, technical support, IT, sales operations, finance, HR, and legal, dedicated to serving customers across the globe. The Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform has a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, supports more than 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms.

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact.

Panchshil Office Parks

Panchshil Realty's office portfolio in Pune comprises over 17.5 million square feet of landmark projects like EON Free Zone, World Trade Centre, Business Bay and the International Convention Centre and, its campuses are home to leading global corporations like Allianz, Citibank, Cognizant, Concentrix, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MasterCard, Michelin, UBS and Vodafone among many others.

Panchshil's Businesses - Key Highlights

* Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

* Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals comprise commercial office spaces, hospitality and residential.

* A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

