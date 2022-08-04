Panchshil Realty to sponsor accomplished mountaineer Baljeet Kaur's next adventure

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Panchshil Realty, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers today announced that it is sponsoring Baljeet Kaur--an accomplished mountaineer--for her upcoming adventure which involves scaling 5 mountain peaks.

The initial preparatory phase of her expedition will commence from August 5, 2022 from Mount Nun and will continue till September 5, 2022.

The actual expedition will commence from September 7, 2022 and go on till November 15, 2022. The various peaks in Nepal that will be part of the expedition are:

A climb without oxygen to the 8000m Mount Manaslu

A climb without oxygen to the 8000m Mount Dhaulagiri

The 3rd leg will be the 8000m high Mount Cho Oyu

The arduous Mount Shishapangma which again stands at 8000m will be the penultimate phase of the expedition

And finally, the 6800m Mount Ama Dablam, which is a very technical peak

The association comes right before Baljeet's planned attempt to scale a second set of 5 peaks after having conquered 5 massive eight-thousanders namely, Mt. Everest, Annapurna, Kanchenjunga, Mt. Lhotse and Mt. Makalu within the span of a month.



Baljeet is the first Indian mountaineer to scale 5 'eight-thousander' peaks within the span of a month. Eight-thousanders have a lofty status in the mountaineering world. These are peaks towering above 8000 metres.

She has broken multiple records including her own record whilst accomplishing this feat, being the first Indian to scale 2 peaks in a 14-day period, and thereafter setting another record by scaling 3 mountain peaks in 7 days, therein breaking her own past record.



Commenting on the collaboration, Atul Chordia, Chairman, Panchshil Realty said, "We are delighted to support Baljeet Kaur in the next phase of her mountaineering adventures as she sets out to conquer newer peaks and break new records. We wish her the very best in her upcoming journey".

Sharing her excitement about the association with Panchshil Realty, Baljeet Kaur--an advocate for sustainability--said, "The support by Panchshil Realty is an encouraging boost in realizing my dream of conquering the 8000-ers".

