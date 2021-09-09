PanIIT India to host Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021 on 17th -18th September

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): With an aim to initiate conversations around transformative and empowering technological solutions, PanIIT India, an umbrella body representing the alumni of IITs, will be organising its flagship event - Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021 on 17th-18th September. The virtual Summit is expected to have more than 15000 delegates and over 100 eminent speakers bringing together the talent and expertise to create a perfect opportunity for sharing ideas, networking, and knowledge sharing. Registrations are currently open at piwot.paniit.org/register-now.php.

With speakers like Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India; Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, Information and Technology Department, Government of Tamil Nadu; Shailesh Lakhani, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital; Sriram Raghavan, Vice-President, IBM Research AI; James Robinson, Co-author of "Why Nations Fail", Paul Sheard, member of World Economic Forum's Global Future Council, Vasant Dhar, Professor, NYU Stern and Center for Data Science; and more, Global virtual Technology Summit is the ideal place to connect, network and build!

Sharing his thoughts on the event, Krishen K. Dhar, Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India said, "PI-WOT will witness great minds setting imaginations ablaze. I invite you to join us in this inspiring journey to transform our future. We aim to bring people together - engineers, researchers, academics, inventors, investors, students, policy makers - to create opportunities to meet, make alliances and collaborations, and, who knows, the next big thing may emerge from some people who met at PIWOT! Wouldn't that be something?"

Comprising the pillars of conversation, application and showcase, the Summit brings together technologists, innovators, researchers, start-ups, academics, investors and policy makers - to understand the pivotal changes, knowing implications, and the applicability of these changes to overcome industrial challenges.

The Virtual Global Summit will be held along with the Hackathon and Startups Showcase to explore emerging technology and developments on the themes - Magic of AI, Smart & Secure, Health is Wealth, Automate it all, Powering Cloud, and Going Virtual.



The 2-day event will have 100+ speakers from across sectors to understand the challenges of technological innovation from a business and social perspective and identifying best practices. The 24-hour brainstorming session, Hack of PI - Hackathon is a platform to exhibit, prime and nurture young talents of the technology world, where the winners can win up to INR 3,70,000 cash prize. At the Startup Showcase, the Startups will get the opportunity to present their ideas to global investors and IIT network and can avail Amazon Web Services (AWS) credits worth 10K USD, free hiring assessments access to hiring databases from eLitmus Evaluation Pvt. Ltd. and get 2 hours pro bono legal from Khaitan & Khaitan (K&K).

For the updated information on the event flow and schedule, please click - Link.

PI-WOT 2021, is the two-day Global Virtual Technology Summit by PanIIT, which will be a platform for discussions about technologies that can solve global problems and transform businesses. From the Summit, PanIIT intends to create outcomes in Ideas, Curriculum Suggestions, GTM for successful Hackathon submissions through early-stage funding, Startup funding, Academia-Industry Collaboration, and many more such avenues with the objective of creating a community based on Knowledge Sharing.

PanIIT is the umbrella organisation of alumni of IIITs around the world, working towards building a knowledge pool of people and resources to address global challenges. It represents over 200,000 graduates from all the IITs, and has active chapters in the US, India, Europe, Canada, Australia and Singapore. With IIT alumnus is top positions in the private and public sector, civil services, research and development, academia, and doing illustrious work, PanIIT has an ambitious agenda to direct its resource pool to undertake impact-making initiatives to create a better tomorrow.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

