Pankaj Tripathi of Vernost Marketing Technology takes ownership of Lanka Premier League (LPL) Kandy franchise

Colombo (Colombo) [Sri Lanka]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/PR Newswire): The Lanka Premier League (LPL) Kandy-based franchise has new owners as Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions CEO Pankaj Tripathi and Safexpay Founder and CEO Ravi Gupta have stepped forward to co-own the franchise in the upcoming second season of the premier T20 tournament of the country to be held from December 5 to 23, 2021.

The Kandy franchise was named Kandy Tuskers in last year's LPL and has been renamed as Kandy Warriors for the new season.

Expressing his views, Pankaj Tripathi stated, "We are ecstatic to be a part of the Lanka Premier League as the co-owner of the Kandy Warriors. The LPL has caught the imagination of cricket fans from around the world and we wanted to be a part of the amazing competition in the upcoming seasons. We are eagerly looking forward to engaging with the fans and having a cracker of a season."



Welcoming the new owners, Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of Dubai-based production giant IPG, the official promoter of LPL, said, "It's a huge honour and privilege for me to welcome the new owners of the Kandy franchise. I am certain that their passion for the game will bolster the Kandy franchise and also attract more fans to the Lanka Premier League in the upcoming seasons."

The inaugural edition of the LPL was held in 2020 and was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020. It reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets. This year there will be five teams participating in LPL.

Vernost Marketing Technology Solutions consults and helps customers build, manage, develop and support complex and new generation business applications for End-Customer and Trade. With a proven expertise in designing, developing, and managing solutions in the domains of Customer Engagements, Digital Payment, Online marketplace, Travel Commerce and Digital Distribution, the company has been one of the earliest adopters and has an established practice on AI, Blockchain, Commerce, Analytics and Cloud.

