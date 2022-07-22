Panorama music releases Raghav Sachar's "Mehendi Sade Naam Di"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/PNN): Panorama Music has released the 'Mehendi Sade Naam Di' music video featuring singer Raghav Sachar and Kanika Mann in Mumbai.

Mehendi Sade Naam Di is a unique love song shot in beautiful locations in Kashmir, and the lyrics have elements that portray the feeling of hopeless love and romanticism. The song presented by Panorama Music is composed and arranged by Raghav Sachar.

Sachar is a renowned name in the world of music. He collaborated with composers like A.R. Rahman, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Vishal Shekhar and Pritam to give many hit songs in the Bollywood industry.



Raghav Sachar said, "The music arrangement is modern and is embellished with western instrumentation and percussion. Despite its earthy Indian feel, the sound design has a western approach, and instead of the conventional musical interludes, the modern English musical sections serve to create an interesting element in the song."

Kanika Mann, a famed television actress of 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' and the contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, said, "The track has a very groovy vibe and is perfect for dancing to at any wedding celebration."

Link to the song: https://youtu.be/bsGYWeJqHAk

