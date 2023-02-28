Panorama Music releases their new single "Mudke Dekha Hi Nahi", sung by widely admired "Shauq" fame Shahid Mallya

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): Panorama Music has released a new single "Mudke Dekha Hi Nahi", a song about vindictive love, betrayal, regret and forgiveness; sung by Shahid Mallya, known for his exemplary music. He has given innumerable hits to the Bollywood music industry with chartbuster films like Tum Mile, Jodi Breakers, Agent Vinod alongside popular bollywood songs like Fevicol Se, Sultan title track and recently released Shauq from film Qala to name a few.

The song "Mudke Dekha Hi Nahi" featuring Sidhika Sharma and Sidharth Singh, is composed and penned by Maahi Mehta.

"Mudke DEkha Hi Nahi" is a celebration to embrace the raw and powerful emotions of heartbreak that make us human in a world where mourning is sometimes overlooked or dismissed.



Song Link - https://youtu.be/pEA-yCpYRUQ

Commenting on the new single, Shahid says, "I consider myself lucky to be associated with Panorama Music for two projects back to back. This song is very close to my heart. I am an ardent listener of old songs and often do my riyaaz with them. It is important to feel emotions when you record the song. That happened with Shauq and while singing Mudke Dekha Hi Nahi, I could feel the pain conveyed through the beautiful lyrics and I think that is why I believe people would feel connected to the song when they hear it."

"Mudke Dekhi Hi Nahi " is sung by Shahid Mallya, composed and written by Maahi Mehta produced by Eeuphoric4 Entertainment. The single is released under the banner of Panorama Music.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

