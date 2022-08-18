Panorama Music releases their new song " Radhe Krishna" on this auspicious festival of Janmashtami

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): "Love" is the most beautiful and pure feeling in this world. Just thinking of this word makes us smile and our heart sing. Love as a word can actually be replaced by Radha Krishna as their love is the epitome of uniqueness and purity.

To celebrate the occasion, Panorama Music has come up with their new single " Radhe Krishna" sung by Nitasha Aggarwal and composed by Nikhil Kamath. It is a song of Radha Krishna's eternal love and is a soulful and soothing track with the essence of devotion and purity.

If flute is the instrument of Krishna, then Radha is the beautiful melody coming out of that flute. Just as flute and melody are complementary so are Radha and Krishna.

Where the entire world worships Krishna, he in his heart worships Radha.



The soulful bhajan "Radhe Krishna" talks about this unconditional, eternal and divine love between Radha and Krishna. The lyrics express the absolute devotion of Krishna for Radha and vice versa.

The bhajan starts with the most popular part "Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari" which is something we've all loved and hummed, but it has been taken to an ultimate level by adding two new stanzas to it.

This mesmerising bhajan has been composed by Nikhil Kamath and lyrics beautifully penned by Vimal Kashyap. The graceful dancing and choreography in the video has been done by Amrita Joshi and captured so aesthetically by Dharmendra Biswas!!

Song link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GapV9VcSwlw

