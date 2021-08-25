Paralympians carry hopes of nation to Tokyo

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): Four para-athletes set off tonight to join the Indian campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) partner and accessibility pioneer Svayam is ensuring a safe and dignified commute for the participating sportspersons in Delhi NCR.

The four track and field athletes who rode the Svayam accessible vans to the airport today include Javelin throwers Ajeet Singh, Sandeep, and SumitAntil, and Ram Pal (high jump).

Svayam is PCI's first-ever accessibility partner. It has also launched a social media campaign #AbJunoonJitega highlighting the journey of the Paralympians that cheers and celebrates them throughout the games.





Speaking on the association, the Founder of Svayam, Sminu Jindal said: "We are proud to join hands with the PCI. We look forward to helping our Paralympians travel from one place to another with dignity through better accessibility."

PCI President Deepa Malik added: "We're delighted to have Svayam as our accessibility partner. We believe that the Paralympic Committee of India and Svayam will have a great partnership ahead and not only create awareness but also new benchmarks of universal access."

This time, a record 54 participants will represent India in 9 para-sports at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Svayam is also working to ensure The Ashoka Hotel, Chanakyapuri, where the Paralympians will stay on their return from Tokyo, is accessible and comfortable. In addition, Svayam has conducted sensitisation training of the New Delhi Airport staff to best cater to the needs of Paralympians as they travel from India and back. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)

