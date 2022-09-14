Parasoft launches a new product range to prepare you for dry winter skin

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/PNN): As winter approaches, so do dry and flaky skin issues, but this winter, Parasoft has brought a unique range of products to help you maintain nourished skin throughout the cold season.

Their new range, "Ultra", is meant for daily use and offers 72 Hrs hydration and has been made using Almond Oil, Vitamin E, Shea Butter and Hibiscus Extracts to provide long-term nourishment to skin cells. The range contains two products - Parasoft Ultra Hydrating & Protecting Cream and Parasoft Ultra Daily Moisturizing Body & Face Lotion, which is paraben free and non-greasy to apply.

An initiative of Salve Pharmaceuticals, Parasoft has been a leader in creating skin care products especially meant to prevent, protect and re-nourish dry skin. With their Ultra range, they are bringing 2 new products, one being a body lotion and the other a face cream.



"Our mission for the last 16 years has been to create products that are strongly effective yet made from natural ingredients that are soft on the body. Our customers will find this same philosophy in when they will use our Ultra range products which we have made with the goodness of choicest of natural ingredients," said Ajay Kakar, CEO of Salve Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.

The Ultra range has not just taken care of your skin but has also been cautious of not harming anyone in the manufacturing process of the products, which is why the entire range is cruelty-free and made of premium natural produce.

Parasoft products started selling as over-the-counter products, but they have also become available online on most e-commerce platforms. "We have received a tremendously positive response from our online customers, and most of our products are top rated in their category. This is mainly because our products are soft on skin as they are made with highly nourishing natural ingredients," Ajay Kakar said when we asked about their high ratings on online platforms.

With winter just around the corner, the Parasoft Ultra range is ideal for protecting your skin from dryness and keeping it hydrated and nourished for a long time. The range is available on all major e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart as well as on their website (shoprythm.com).

