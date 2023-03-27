Parent Testimonials Speak Volumes: Praadis Education garners 'High Ratings'

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education is a leading educational technology company that offers a wide range of online learning services for students across the globe. In recent years, the company has received significant recognition worldwide for its services, including a high Google rating, and a satisfaction rating from its stakeholders.

A recent stakeholder survey conducted by Praadis Education revealed that parents were highly satisfied with the company's services. The survey included feedback from parents who had been enjoying company's services through Praadis Education Learning App and Praadis Parent App for their children's education. The results showed that a majority of parents were pleased with the quality of Praadis Education's services, including the curriculum, teaching methods, and overall experience.

The most-pitched reason for the high level of parent satisfaction is the company's focus on personalized learning. Praadis Education offers a personalized learning experience that allows students to progress as per their capacity and learn in a way that suits their specific needs. This approach ensures that every student can achieve their full potential, regardless of their learning style or ability.

The institute's performance in providing quality education is also reflected in its Google rating. Praadis Education has received a high rating on Google, with an average score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. This rating attests to the extraordinary class of the company's services and the positive impact it has shown on students.

Praadis Education's success can also be attributed to its commitment to innovation. The company continuously invests in new technology and tools to enhance its services and provide a better learning experience for students. This dedication to innovation has helped the company stay ahead of the curve and provide students with the most advanced and effective learning solutions.

Here are a few parent testimonials that were shared in the stakeholder survey conducted by Praadis Education:

"Thanks to Praadis Education, my child has been able to progress at his own pace and learn in a way that suits him. We are extremely satisfied with the quality of the curriculum and teaching methods." - Jhalak Sharma



(Grade 12th)

"I have seen a significant improvement in my child's grades and confidence since he started using Praadis Education's App. The teachers are excellent, and the online platform is user-friendly and easy to navigate."

- saksham-k-jaiswal (Grade 7th)

"Praadis Education has exceeded my expectations in every way. The innovative tools and technology used by the company are exceptional. I highly recommend their services to any parent looking to provide their child with a top-notch online education." - Shikha Srivastava

(Grade11th PCB)

These testimonials are a few of thousands that highlight the positive impact that Praadis Education's fine quality content and Live classes have on students and their families. It has risen as a go-to option for parents who look for quality education at a pocket-friendly price.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD)

