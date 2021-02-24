Paresh Patel's self-made success story with "The Faster"

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Paresh Gandalal Patel, a successful businessman of Mehsana, is planning to establish his franchise "The Faster" all over India. Born in 1976, Paresh Gandalal Patel worked hard to become a man to be looked upon.

Starting on his journey with agriculture in 1976, he established a firm ground as he researched more about his field of interest.

He went on to start another start-up of his in 1996 with "Milan Sales Corporation" which indulged in PVC pipes and other Pipe projects and went on to become a well-established pipe dealer and distributor. His establishment deals with all kinds of pipes such as construction pipes as well as agricultural pipes and even provides materials for Rainwater harvesting systems.

He installed Milan Group of companies in 2002, setting up a firm ground in agricultural manufacturing. With his experience and knowledge, He incorporated them both and managed to take his companies forward. His firms are known for their trading and distribution in a high-quality assortment of PVC Pipes, Column Pipe, AC Pressure Pipe, Corrugated sheets etc.



He is known to provide only a qualitative range of products as per the global standards. He has taken his firms making them attain a dynamic position in the sector. Ankur, Raksha and Supreme are his best-known products. Continuing to rule the areas around pipes and agricultural manufacturing, he fueled the Pipe trading and manufacturing business from 2016 to 2018.

After good crucial years and the successful establishment of his several companies, He started yet another startup called "The Faster". Residing as the director of this very firm, The Faster is a cycle Franchise Business.

He has established around 23 Franchise stores at present, creating chaos in the cycle industry, he aims to open at least 125 stores in Gujarat. With a plan of opening fresh stores in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, he will soon be making his firm reach different parts of the country.

"The Faster" is planning to take part in the international cycle expo, where around 40 countries are taking part in. With a plan of opening around 500 plus Franchises and starting manufacturing authentic original cycles. Paresh Patel cycles are the new in, in the market taking over the world, The faster brand is no doubt reaching faster rise. A self-made success story that is as inspiring with all of his hard work, Paresh Gandalal Patel is the man of the hour.

