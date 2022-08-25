Parijat Industries bags Greentech Export Award 2022 for Outstanding Achievement

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Parijat): Parijat Industries, leading Indian Agrochemical Company, received the Greentech Export Award for "Outstanding Achievement" in the category of "Manufacturer Exporter" by the Greentech Foundation on August 24, 2022. Sharat Anand, Director of Parijat Industries accepted the awarded-on behalf of the company.



The awards recognizes and honours internationally active and successful exporters and related organizations for their incredible achievements in different export categories that have made firm impact to the economy of the country.

Parijat Industries products today has a presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. Parijat is an R&D-based integrated crop protection company manufacturing active ingredients and formulations and selling under its own propriety brands globally and in India.





Expressing his happiness over the award, Shivraj Anand, Director and Global Head of International Business said, "We at Parijat are honoured to accept this recognition. Exports is at the very core of the Parijat business. During the pandemic, Parijat was able to increase the exports despite several challenges. Thanks to our global presence with colleagues across offices in key geographies across 5 continents."

The Greentech event held at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Guwahati was graced by the presence of Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor, Assam, Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, Govt. of Assam, Parimal Baidyasukla, Minister of Transport and Excise, Govt. of Assam and Dr Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman, Assam State Pollution Control Board.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated technical to final formulations manufacturing agrochemical company with advanced R&D Infrastructure. The company has an extensive global presence with product registration and sales in over 60 countries across 5 continents and Pan India footprint.

This story is provided by Parijat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Parijat)

