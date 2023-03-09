Parijat Industries receives DSIR Recognition

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Parijat): Parijat Industries formulation development laboratory in Ambala, Haryana received its accreditation as an "in-house R&D unit" from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) in February 2023.

DSIR is a part of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, and has a mandate to carry out the activities relating to promotion, development, utilisation, and transfer of indigenous technology.

Parijat has been steadily growing its formidable R&D infrastructure. The company today has 7 different laboratories dedicated to every aspect of the agrochemical sector. The labs include an NABL Accredited Chemical and Physical Testing Lab, Plant Protection Lab, Research Farm (R&D -Agri), Formulation Development Lab (DSIR Accredited), Process Development Lab (Ambala), Process Development Lab (Cuddalore) for Technical and Packaging Lab.



In response to the recognition, Keshav Anand, CMD- Parijat Industries said, "Parijat is deeply committed to investing in Research and Development to bring out improved, innovative, and quality products which will not only add value to the company's brands and product portfolio but will also help to bring long term and effective solutions against various crop pests and diseases thereby giving relief to farmers across the globe."

"R&D is a core strength of Parijat and the recognition of our in-house R&D unit by DSIR is a matter of great pride as it benchmarks and acknowledges our research and development.", said Keshav Anand.

The extensive R&D infrastructure has enabled Parijat to not only file and obtain its patents but also, continuously improve and innovate its branded products sold across 5 continents.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated agrochemical company with backward integration into technical manufacturing and forward integration into propriety branded formulations distribution. Its manufacturing base for formulations is in Ambala, Haryana, and the technical are manufactured at its subsidiary in Cuddalore. Parijat has an extensive global presence with product registration in over 60 countries across 5 continents.

This story is provided by Parijat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Parijat)

