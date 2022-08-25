Parijat Industries wins 22nd Greentech Environment Award 2022

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/Parijat): Parijat Industries bagged the 22nd Greentech Environment Award 2022 for outstanding achievements in the category of Green Belt Development. The award ceremony was held at the Vivanta by Taj Hotel in Guwahati on August 23, 2022.

Sharat Anand, Director of Parijat industries accepted the award on behalf of Parijat Industries from Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forests, Govt. of Assam and Dr Arup Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Assam Pollution Control Board.

As a commitment toward afforestation, Parijat has partnered with Plantology run by Radhika Anand, for its Pan India Tree Plantation project, "Mission Falvan" that has been planting fruit trees across India. Since the inception of the project, more than 5 lakhs fruit trees have been planted in 16 states of India.



Parijat in conjunction with Plantology has partnered with the Defense and various Para Military forces for "Mission Falvan" for the initiative of fruit tree plantation. Plant saplings of various species of fruit trees like mango, blackberry, tamarind, Amla, Amrut, Bael, Jackfruit etc. has been distributed and planted.



Sharat Anand reiterated the company commitment to the mission of planting trees across India in the coming years as one of the flagship CSR initiatives of Parijat.

Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited, is a fully integrated technical to final formulations manufacturing agro-chemical and R&D-based company. The company has an extensive global presence with product registration and sales in over 60 countries across 5 continents and Pan India footprint.

