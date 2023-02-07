Parimatch Sports to be the performance partner for rising T20 Star Arshdeep Singh

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sportswear brand Parimatch Sports has announced that it will be the Performance Partner for one of Indian cricket's newest sensations, new-ball bowler Arshdeep Singh. Under the deal, Singh will wear Parimatch Sports attire and introduce the brand to his fans and followers.

Arshdeep rose to prominence last year in a series of incisive spells in the shortest format of the game. He has now become a key part of the Indian attack in T20 internationals, his swing bowling, delivered at good pace, posing a consistent threat to some of the world's best batters. The partnership with Parimatch Sports is proof of Arshdeep's growing profile in the game.

Currently boasting an average of 18.28 playing in the India blue, Arshdeep turns out for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, and has played for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy. He has also represented the country at the under-19 and under-23 level. Arshdeep made his T20 debut against England at Southampton in July 2022.



Arshdeep Singh comments on his new partnership, "I am thrilled to join hands with Parimatch Sports as my exclusive performance partner. I admire the brand's philosophy of trusting one's instincts and moving forward with a winner's mentality. Together, we hope to create a powerful impact and take every athlete's experience to the next level."

When we decided to launch a sportswear brand, we at Parimatch Sports were keen on partnering with young athletes who have made an instant impression on fans in their sport. With his success, visibility, and down-to-earth personality, we believe that Arshdeep is the perfect fit for the brand. This association will enable us to build brand awareness further, and we look forward to Arshdeep partnering us for years to come.

