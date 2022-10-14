Paris Hilton in Mumbai to unveil her new fragrance- Ruby Rush

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Baccarose is proud to host Paris Hilton, who will be visiting Mumbai on 20th October, 2022, for the launch of her new fragrance Ruby Rush; along with International DJ, Pierre Ravan, one of the first 'Spiritual House DJ' in the world.

Paris Hilton will be at Phoenix Palladium on the 20th October from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. for a fan meet & greet, who can also enjoy, have fun & groove to the beats by DJ Pierre.

Radio One, Radio partner, will run a special segment and have regular contest announcements, for the lucky customers who shop on Parcos.com to have a chance to come up on stage & meet Paris Hilton in person & receive a bottle of her new fragrance Ruby Rush, personally signed by her.

"We are elated to host Paris Hilton in Mumbai on 20th October, 2022 for the launch of her latest fragrance, Ruby Rush. Baccarose has been distributing & marketing Paris Hilton fragrances since 2018 & the Rush Collection of fragrances has been a great success. Ruby Rush will be the new extension to the collection and we are looking forward to introducing it to our customers," says Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes & Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Ruby is revered as a symbol of success, passion and sensuality.

Ever bold and making a statement, Paris Hilton is excited to introduce her new fragrance.

RUBY RUSH is a vibrant addition to the Rush Collection that radiates a sleek silhouette and bold, rich attitude.

Created to empower the wearer, RUBY RUSH is a true symbol of confidence and power that draws attention and admirers and embodies the dynamism of Paris Hilton.

"I am obsessed with my new RUBY RUSH fragrance, it's my go to scent for day and night. I wear it to give me confidence and feel powerful. I love the color red, it radiates energy and makes me feel sexy. In addition, red is the color of the root chakra that allows us to be grounded and connected to universal energies, which is totally hot." - Paris Hilton

"Parlux is very proud to be Paris' partner, this is the 28th fragrance and we believe RUBY RUSH is a sign of the times. People want to feel empowered, self-confident and positive." - Lori Singer, President of Parlux Ltd.

THE PACKAGING

A vibrant addition to the Rush Collection, RUBY RUSH is encapsulated in Hilton's signature feminine silhouette design. Showcasing a stunning red color, the packaging reflects the striking, sensual, bold personality of the woman who wears it.

THE FRAGRANCE: FLORAL FRUITY



A tantalizing elixir that celebrates the color red, RUBY RUSH combines fruits, florals and woods with touches of edible delights for an unforgettable experience. It begins with mouthwatering Juicy Cherry faceted with a refreshing Hibiscus Nectar, both wrapped in a sweet and delectable Whipped Cream. Dewy Raspberry Blossoms, a bold Red Dahlia and fresh Waterlily evolve the fragrance with feminine allure and ruby intensity. The fragrance dries down with sensual Sandalwood, rich Vanilla Bean and Musks that bring a cashmere-like warmth, giving this ode to the ruby an unmistakable and lasting impression.

Firmenich Perfumer Gabriela Chelariu's Inspiration:

"When creating RUBY RUSH, I was inspired to create a fragrance that felt like a celebration - a moment to embrace life and all of its vibrant color, specifically this bold and luscious red hue. I imagined Paris sipping a delicious, sparkling Cherry cocktail and used a variety of ingredients and accords to help promote this red sensation. From a mouthwatering Juicy Cherry and enticing Hibiscus Nectar to an ultra-feminine Red Dahlia, the color red can be felt throughout the fragrance."

TOP- Juicy Cherry, Hibiscus Nectar, Whipped Cream

HEART - Raspberry blossoms, Red dahlia, Waterlily

BASE - Sandalwood, Vanilla Bean, Fluffy Musks

THE COLLECTION: Rs. 4950 - 3.4 fl. oz / 100ml EDP AVAILABLE: Now at all Parcos Stores & Parcos.com

ABOUT PARIS HILTON In 2004, Hilton launched a perfume line in conjunction with Parlux LTD. Her first fragrance, Paris Hilton for Women, became an international best-seller and was soon followed by a men's fragrance of the same name. The success of her namesake fragrance line has led to a series of men's and women's fragrances that have been launched each year, making her brand one of the top selling celebrity fragrances. Paris Hilton has 28 perfumes in the Parlux LTD fragrance base.

Paris Hilton for Women (2004), Paris Hilton for Men (2004), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Women (2005), Just Me by Paris Hilton for Men (2005), Heiress by Paris Hilton for Women (2006), Heir by Paris Hilton for Men (2006), Can Can by Paris Hilton for Women (2007), Fairy Dust by Paris Hilton for Women (2008), Siren by Paris Hilton for Women (2009), Tease by Paris Hilton for Women (2010), Paris Hilton Passport Collection for Women: Paris Hilton in South Beach, Paris Hilton in Paris, Paris Hilton in Tokyo, Paris Hilton in St. Moritz (2011), Dazzle (2012), Can Can Burlesque (2013), With Love, Paris Hilton (2014), Paris Hilton Limited Anniversary Edition (2015), Paris Hilton Heiress Limited Edition (2015), Gold Rush Paris Hilton (2016), Gold Rush Man Paris Hilton (2017), Can Can Bling Edition (2017), Rose Rush Paris Hilton (2017), Platinum Rush Paris Hilton (2018), Electrify by Paris Hilton (2019), Pink Rush Paris Hilton (2020), Luxe Rush Paris Hilton (2020) and launching Ruby Rush Paris Hilton (2022).

ABOUT PARLUX FRAGRANCES, LTD. Parlux, a leading global beauty company, designs, manufactures, markets and distributes prestige fragrances and related products. It is ranked among the top cosmetic and fragrance companies globally with a brand portfolio that has strong global awareness and marketing penetration. Parlux has been partnering with pop culture icons, fashion designers and lifestyle brands since 1987, bringing their vision to life through fragrance. The brand portfolio includes Eilish, Billie Eilish' debut fragrance, Jessica Simpson, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Sean John, Tommy Bahama and Vince Camuto.

In 1984, Hemansu Kotecha founded Baccarose and soon began making inroads into the burgeoning Indian beauty industry.

With an unparalleled understanding of local customer preferences and a prized operational nous, Baccarose today is a leader in the distribution of international luxury beauty brands in India.

The core mission & vision of the company is to be the leading authority in the Indian luxury Beauty market and undisputed partner-of-choice for leading international brands. To build the Luxury Beauty business in India, establish our partner luxury brands as preferred choices for consumers/retailers and bring an international shopping experience to consumers in India.

www.baccarose.com / www.parcos.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

