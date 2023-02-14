Park+ strengthens its leadership, appoints Hitesh Gupta as Co-Founder

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Park+, a super app for car owners, striving to enhance the car ownership experience for its users, today announced the elevation of Hitesh Gupta as Co-founder. Hitesh will continue to lead the technology vertical at Park+ as the (Chief Technology Officer) CTO.

Prior to joining Park+ Hitesh had been associated with Paytm as Head of Engineering - Payments, Chief Technology Officer - Oxigen, Senior Vice President - Engineering at Midtrans. He also co-founded PayMonk, a digital financial transaction platform.

Commenting on the development, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, "Hitesh has been an integral part of Park+'s journey. He has over the years nurtured Park+'s technology vertical from scratch, which now houses some of the brightest talent in the company. His elevation as a co-founder is a reflection of his talent, commitment and executional excellence. I have known Hitesh for a long time now and am confident that he will continue to deliver spectacular results and supercharge Park+'s growth trajectory. Park+ will now have a double-engine leadership! Again, I would like to thank him for his commitment towards Park+."



Commenting on his elevation, Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO, said, "It has been an exhilarating journey at Park+ for me while building Park+ from the ground up. We took up car ownership related problems, which no one was ready or willing to solve - be it parking, be it access control (car security), be it car maintenance, organizing car cleaning (digitally) and made it effortless. We, today host the largest community of car owners in India - 60 lakh cars on our platform. At Park+ our main business objective is to bring delight back to car ownership. We consider ourselves at the heart of the car ownership ecosystem, and help the core service providers including - Auto OEMs, car insurers, after sales service providers, maintenance providers, car dealers and banks to serve the end user in a seamless manner. It will be my endeavour to supercharge Park+'s tryst with customer delight for all Indian car owners and build a truly authentic super app within the auto-tech ecosystem."

Park+ recently raised INR 140 Cr (Series C) led by Eqip Capital II, Matrix Partners & Sequoia Capital.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a super app for car owners that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners - ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, automated vehicle access control systems and EV charging stations. Backed by Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, Park+ today hosts India's largest community of car owners on its platform. Park+ is present in 2,500+ residential societies, 50,000+ parking areas, 250+ offices, and 35+ malls across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

