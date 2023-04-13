Parul University offers Industry-linked MBA programs for lucrative careers and startup incubation

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/SRV): Parul University, one of India's premier universities, known for its broad range of educational programs and insightful vision towards the exchange of knowledge, is preparing to welcome a new group of MBA students for the academic year 2025. The University is offering a comprehensive learning experience that provides full exposure to modern business trends and practices. It includes an all-encompassing set of 20 courses in business administration, designed to impart to students the necessary skill sets regarding the scope of various fields related to business and management.

The program offers specialized degrees in various areas, such as Agribusiness Management, Information Technology, Forensic Accounting & Fraud Investigation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing and Sales, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Development, Family Managed Business, Pharmaceutical Management, Project Management, Healthcare Management, Public Policy, Retail Management, Tourism & Event Management, Business Analytics, Finance, Human Resource Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Banking and Financial Services, and International Trade & Business.

These degrees aim to provide students with a solid foundation in the field and prepare them for future leadership roles. Dr Parul Patel, Vice President, Parul University expressed gratitude for providing a rich program in Business Management studies. The contemporary global scenery demands business leaders with unique skill sets in business management, and the Faculty of Management endeavours to equip students with the necessary skills and business ethics required to navigate the business world. The faculty's practical-based curriculum seeks to nurture students into highly competent management personnel, imparting within them a set of entrepreneurial skills that promote a culture of business innovation with vital management solutions. Additionally, the faculty's strategic industrial tie-ups provide students with endless avenues for hands-on training from expert industrialists from various leading business fields.

The University's vision is to develop well-trained leaders to manage leadership positions in business and industry focusing on emerging areas of specialization. The University strives to achieve a high level of institution building by offering an optimum mix of different specializations in management. This program promises the best outcome, which is significantly reflected in successful placements every academic year. The highest-grossed package of 30 LPA and an average package of 8 LPA secured by students reflect the program's success.





Parul University secures an elite position in the placement sector as it has the most successful companies collaborating with its students, including DMart, Flipkart, Godrej, ICICI Bank, BYJU'S, IndusInd Bank, Adani Gas, Patanjali, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Asian Paints, Amul, and Amazon. In addition, through its uniquely structured, industry-linked, and field-aligned programs, the University has an impressive record of fulfilling students' infinite dreams, launching their lucrative careers towards high trajectories through start-up incubation and impeccable placement records.

The University's 125-acre eco-friendly campus is home to over 43,000 students from every State of India and over 2,500 international students from 68 countries, making it a truly culturally global destination.

In conclusion, Parul University offers a comprehensive MBA program designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge required to navigate the contemporary business landscape successfully. The program's success is reflected in the impressive placement records of its students and the strategic industrial tie-ups that provide endless opportunities for hands-on training from expert industrialists. The University's vision to develop well-trained leaders to manage leadership positions in business and industry, focusing on emerging areas of specialization, and the provision of an optimum mix of different specializations in management promises to produce competent management personnel that are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the business world.

To know more visit https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

