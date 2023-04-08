Parul University's Faculty of Law provides platform for future legal professionals to develop advocacy skills

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): Parul University announced its wide range of law-integrated programs that cater to the evolving needs of society and the requisite laws to address these changes. The Faculty of Law at Parul University is an academic institution dedicated to the study and practice of law. The university offers an extensive curriculum that covers various areas of law, including criminal law, civil law, corporate law, and international law. Students pursuing a degree in law at Parul University are trained to analyze and interpret legal issues, conduct legal research, and provide legal advice to clients. The Faculty of Law also provides a platform for students to engage in debates, discussions, and moot court competitions, allowing them to develop their advocacy skills and learn from experienced practitioners. With a degree from the Faculty of Law, graduates can pursue various career paths, such as becoming a lawyer, judge, legal consultant, or even politician.

Parul University's Law program offers undergraduate degrees such as Bachelor of Law (LLB), Integrated B.Com LLB, Integrated BA LLB, Integrated BBA LLB, postgraduate degrees in Alternate dispute resolution, Criminal and security law, Environmental law, Intellectual property law, International human rights law, International law, Public policy and governance, and a certificate program in Military law.

The Faculty of Law at Parul University is dedicated to imparting comprehensive knowledge of the law and an understanding of essential legal principles. Its primary objective is to shape the future of skilled, critically-thinking, analytically-empowered, and enlightened legal professionals. Dr Namita Vyas Joshi, Dean, Faculty of Law, Parul University of Parul University expressed gratitude for being in a position to provide complete knowledge with potent opportunities, highlighting the enduring significance of law in shaping the development of societies. The institution is committed to advancing the evolution of legal practices while honouring the fundamental principles of the legal system. Parul University's responsibility is to provide students and society at large with the most extensive legal education possible during their academic pursuits.



Parul University offers a contemporary and intellectually stimulating curriculum that caters to the diverse academic needs of every student. With a range of diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctorate programs, the Faculty of Law is designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of society. The Faculty focuses on the holistic acquisition of legal knowledge, both in theoretical and practical aspects, while fostering a strong culture of mooting.

The sprawling eco-friendly campus of Parul University spans 125 acres and attracts more than 43,000 students from across India and over 2,500 international students from 68 countries, making it a truly diverse and culturally rich educational institution. Parul University boasts an impressive NAAC A++ accreditation and membership in esteemed organizations such as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The University upholds the highest standards of academic excellence, with recognition for quality research through DISR, NABL accreditation for clinical medical research, NABH accreditation for healthcare, and ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements. Parul University's commitment to providing exceptional education has earned it several prestigious awards, including Best Private University in Western India by Praxis Media, Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM, and Most Outstanding University in West Zone for having Highest Nationalities in Campus at the World Education Summit Awards.

In conclusion, Parul University's Faculty of Law offers an extensive range of law integrated programs that cater to the evolving needs of society and the requisite laws to address these changes. With a focus on holistic legal knowledge acquisition, practical and theoretical aspects, and fostering a strong culture of mooting, Parul University is committed to shaping the future of skilled, critically-thinking, analytically-empowered, and enlightened legal professionals. Its impressive campus, diverse student body, and academic excellence make it an outstanding educational institution that upholds the highest standards of education.

