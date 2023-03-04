Pashmina Vogue: A legacy of 100 years of unmatched quality and sustainable practices

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsReach): Pashmina Vogue, a luxury brand known for its exquisite hand-made Pashmina shawls and stoles, is making waves in the fashion industry. With a legacy of 100 years, the brand has been able to create a niche for itself by promoting the art of Pashmina weaving.

The company takes pride in empowering around 1200 artisans, both men and women, and providing them with a sustainable source of income. Pashmina artisans are known for their unparalleled craftsmanship, and the techniques used in handloom production are unmatched.

Founder Shahdab Ahmad Baba was moved by the labour involved in producing a Pashmina shawl and was inspired to revive this heritage art. The brand has been able to produce luxury Cashmere products of unmatched quality in exquisite designs by employing sustainable practices, maintaining ethical relations with artisans and employees, and showing responsible behaviour towards the environment.

Pashmina Vogue's business model is characterized by maintaining ethical relations with artisans and employees, employing sustainable practices, and showing responsible behaviour towards the environment. The brand is committed to preserving this heritage craft and ensuring that it does not go extinct.



The brand features a wide range of Pashmina shawls, including Kalamkari, Embroidered, Kani, and Tilla, each with its unique designs, intricacies, and beauty. Each Pashmina shawl is a masterpiece of artistry, made by skilled and talented artisans who are committed to preserving traditional techniques.

Pashmina Vogue's team is passionate about bringing the finest quality Pashmina to the market. They believe in preserving the heritage of Pashmina weaving while incorporating modern designs and styles to cater to the contemporary market. Each shawl is made with 100 per cent pure Pashmina, ensuring that it is of the highest quality.

The brand is committed to fair trade and ethical practices in all aspects of its business. It works closely with local communities and artisans to ensure they are fairly compensated for their skills and craftsmanship. Pashmina Vogue takes great pride in its Pashmina shawls and invites customers to browse their collection and experience the luxury and warmth of a true Pashmina shawl.

In conclusion, Pashmina Vogue is a brand that showcases the work of Kashmiri artisans who strive to keep traditional skills and culture alive. The brand is a celebration of life through the use of nature and human talent. With its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices and its dedication to preserving the art of Pashmina weaving, Pashmina Vogue is a brand that is sure to be cherished for generations to come.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

