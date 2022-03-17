Passing the torch to the next-gen skincare specialist: ALZIBA CARES

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): ALZIBA CARES has secured its place in the business after three successful years of market research in many countries where there are several users of cosmetic goods, varied needs, distinct skin and hair types, and a variety of Qualities and Prices.

In 2017, the team began working on product finalisation, product formulation, and research with the help of well-known dermatologists, beauticians, and skin/hair specialists, establishing itself in late 2020. ALZIBA was able to penetrate this already competitive market by taking into account almost all of the factors that were considered during the research periods, such as cost, quality, skin differences, different hair types, environmental factors, ingredients, product features such as toxic chemical-free, Vegan, sulphate free, gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and so on, as well as market demands.

Looking back a decade of product consciousness and availability of beauty and personal care goods, there were just a few industry leaders who held a monopoly. People are also under-educated in terms of their demands and the products that should be used.

With the shift in generation and education/awareness of beauty and cosmetics items, the need has altered.



"When I met Haidar Ali (VP), we both had distinct thoughts in our minds for starting up our firm," says founder and CEO Mahdi Ali Kadiwal. "Mahdi wanted to join with Bathing Solutions because I want to build my own business in Organic Cleaning Materials. We decided to join hands and dream about beauty and cosmetic brand that is moulded as AL ZIBA CARES about much debate and excitement for a new start-up."

Starting with just four face washes, three shampoos, and six bathing/beauty soaps, ALZIBA today has over 24 skincare, hair care, and personal care products in its catalogue, with even more items set to debut by May 2022. Its exponential growth over the past year and a half has catapulted them to over 50000 consumers across India and the United States, with ambitions to expand further.

When it comes to Asian and European market needs, there are two categories of customers: those who value quantity at a low price and those who value quality at all costs, which are referred to as premium care items. And as a result of this demand, the cosmetics and beauty business is forced to provide two options: a local quality that sacrifices quality in exchange for cheaper prices, and a premium export quality with higher prices. For instance, certain firms supply one product in the local market at a very low price whilst sacrificing quality, whereas the same items are available in other international markets at higher prices.

ALZIBA came up with inexpensive premium quality meaning a uniform quality across the globe rather than producing a dual approach for quality and rates since the team feels it is an unethical business strategy.

