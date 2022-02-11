Passion Vista felicitates Sujata Dutta during their 3rd anniversary gala

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz celebrated the 3rd anniversary of its international magazine brand - Passion Vista with most eminent Indians in its anniversary edition "The Most Admired Global Indians 2021" which was launched virtually on 25th January 2022.

The spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visioners from different walks of life who craft, curate and conceptualize all the industries across the globe.

"Don't downgrade your dream just to fit your reality, upgrade your conviction to match your destiny" says Sujata Dutta on receiving the award and felicitation. The Senior Vice President at Vodafone _VOIS has always been passionate about the technical field. Sujata is someone who believes in continual learning wherein she managed to transform Customer-Employee-Experience which contributed to the exponential growth of the team by 450+% in 4.5 years.

Sujata has been actively contributing to technology and social communities like the WIT (Women in Tech) forum, an inclusive initiative in the workplaces for ensuring equal opportunity and safe space. Having faced all the obstacles of gender biases, she has been acting as a mentor, speaker, and panelist to eliminate any further discrimination for others. And her efforts have made it visible as the diversity has shifted from 10% to 40%.

As a Senior Vice President and Head of Testing of _VOIS Sujata's contribution is tremendous. Technical cognoscenti, she has served in Strategic Leadership Management Role influencing senior stakeholders across the globe. She has managed to bring together the industry's most compelling vision, strategy, solutions, partnerships, and expertise into a single integrated powerhouse.



An alumnus of Kolkata University, she pursued her Master of Technology (MTech) from the Indian Institute of Science and went on to pursue her career thereafter. With international and multi-faceted leadership experience, Sujata has played critical roles across multiple domains, generated multiple Repeat/ Referral Businesses, being a 'Change Agent' and bringing transformation to maximize Customer NPS and Revenue by delivering Higher Quality and building and improving Organizational Capability (from inception) for Customer & Employee Experience.

The multiple award-winning leader Sujata knew right from the start that one day she will take on the responsibility of a leader to set up new businesses. Speaking about how she stands out in terms of business Strategy Sujata says, "With 23+ years of extensive IT experience, I am focused on bringing the highest Quality Engineering, IT solutions for various business verticals. I have achieved Cost Optimization through Delivery & Operational Excellence, Digital Transformation, Analytics, Innovation, and Next-Generation Automation which has brought the Practice to the top quartile of industry benchmarking KPIs with 13+% Y-Y improvements. Our contribution was recognized in renowned Global Industry forums where my team had multiple Industry wins. Personally, I received multiple prestigious awards internally and externally."

Before getting into the S/W Testing field, Sujata was working in the development and industry automation field. She relentlessly explored various domains, portfolios, played different roles, and took the opportunity to change the type of IT Industry where she could learn how various organization works. Wherein transposing opportunities took a lot of courage to work in complex opportunities with uncertainty. As Sujata says, "You get in life what you have the courage to ask for and I truly believe and live by it." She went on chasing her dreams and received multiple coveted awards for being an inspirational leader and bringing huge transformation.

In addition to the contemporary approach and aftermath of a pandemic, Sujata says, "The coronavirus has impacted economies and lives around the world. Onboarding the 'New Normal' was to empower teams and improve network flexibility. With agility and acceleration of automation to enable faster delivery, we achieved so much together. Behind all these, one of the most critical pillars is people. We worked on Role rationalization, Skill up-gradation to remain relevant with the latest strategy. All these resulted in high team engagement."

Sujata's commitment towards the professional development of others makes her stand out in the crowd, has been an inspiration for others to dream more and it wouldn't be wrong to state her as a kingpin of success and determination. She summarizes her mantra for success as being persistent, stubborn to your vision. Do not compare with others, create your own journey.

To know about Sujata Dutta, check www.passionvista.com

