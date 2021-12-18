Passion Vista felicitates Vishal Kalra to be amongst Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day on November 19, 2021, Unified Brainz organised 'Men Leaders To Look Upto in 2021', an event celebrating the success of men leading by example. The ceremony marked the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing a passionate journey.

An entrepreneur and a philanthropist, Vishal Kalra was felicitated for his contribution and relentless efforts to make a difference in this country. Born in Apra, a small town located near Phagwara, Vishal is a highly qualified tycoon who has pursued B.Com (Professional) from DRV DAV College, Phillaur succeeded by MBA in Finance and Marketing from GNA University, Phagwara. He has always been a zeal learner right from his childhood. He believes" A person is never too old to stop learning".

Right from an adolescent age, Vishal has always been very sympathetic towards the needy. This hospitality developed with the passage of time and this obliging lad started engaging in social services towards humanity. He organized a shedload of blood donation camps, clothes collection campaigns, awareness programs for eye donation, saving the environment, and the plantation along with free medical checkups to promote good health in collaboration with an NGO. This young philanthropist started his Non-Governmental Organization at an early stage of 21 named "Apra Blood Sewa". This organization avail need who require blood during an emergency and it is successfully running to date.

The enthusiastic and passionate boy initiated his journey towards success with dreams in his eyes. He received the initial opportunity at Justdial at the post of Sales Executive in 2018. But this was just the beginning. Within just 3 months Vishal was appointed as the Field in charge at Kantar IMRB for the areas of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh

Vishal's conscientious effort areas taken Designistic to the apex. The firm has spread its wings internationally and expanded its franchises in Australia, Canada, and other nations.

At the age of just 25, Vishal has turned into an IT Tycoon. He has been cordially invited as a chief guest at various events and competitions. Vishal has collected several bounties that include winning the "Young Entrepreneur Award 2020", "Youth Icon in Web Development an IT Services in PAN India ", "Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in IT and ITES in Asia", "Men Leaders To Look up to in 2021" and the list goes on. To know more about Vishal, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email us at info@passionvista.com

Our tech-savvy millennial is conquering the IT world. His recently released projects are "The Top Talk" and "The Future Magazine".

The Future Magazine is a project launched to foster the growth of rural enterprises that are inadequate to promote their business due to lack of funds and other resources.

The Top Talk is an international media and magazine company coming up with different content like storytelling and interviews of ambassadors, Business tycoons, celebrities, and Philanthropists around the globe that promote entrepreneurship and luxury lifestyle.

Vishal's journey has been a great inspiration for juvenile entrepreneurs who want to flourish in the IT field. His life is an impeccable example of serving society with one's skills. Our young business magnate cum benefactor is a go-getter and a tenacious personality who has set a benchmark in this sector. "A big business starts small. I am stubborn about my goals and flexible with my methods. I use my hurdles and failures as stepping stones toward my goals".

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)