Passion Vista honored John Mattone during its Collector's Edition Virtual Gala organised on International Men's Day

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/ATK): On the occasion of International Men's Day, passion vista conducted a virtual gala to felicitate and honor men across the globe for their remarkable contribution towards the development of the nation.

Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2021 through a virtual event named "Men Leaders to Look Up to 2021." This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing their passionate journeys.

A bestselling author, the world's top executive coach (2019, 2020, and 2021), and the Founder of four game-changing coaching and leadership firms, John Mattone, is on a mission to "change the world leader, one organization at a time." Humbly recognized as the world's top coach, the sixty-four-year-old worked in a corporation before stepping out to explore his best. For the first ten years, he traveled the globe for his venture, Mattone Enterprises, delivering over fifteen hundred speeches & seminars and writing two books. Unfortunately, both of these attempts were unsuccessful.

Not wanting to pressurize his wife, Gayle, any longer to fend for a family of six, he went back to his corporate job consulting in various leadership roles such as Regional Sales Manager, SVP of Sales, President, etc. In these fourteen years of corporate journey, John got fired once and laid off twice, contributing more to the downs in life. But that's not how this august leader sees it, "In retrospect, if it wasn't for these fourteen years in the corporate world, there is no way I would have become the person and professional I have become," he says with deep humility.

It wasn't until John realized that one should live selflessly and touch people's hearts & minds who until then supposed that his life's journey was only about him. But this realization changed everything for him. He could finally identify the true meaning of leadership and positively transform his professional & personal life.



Ten years ago, when John Mattone was fifty-four, he experienced a "calling" for going back to what he began but couldn't live for long. With his wife's support, they jointly co-founded John Mattone Global, Inc. in September of 2011. JMG has grown over the years into a multi-million dollar "holding company" that houses all of their brands--speaking and executive retreat offerings, CEO executive coaching offerings, leadership development offerings (online leadership academy), franchise offering, media division (books, blog, TV and podcast interviews), and the JMG Intellectual Property division, housing their IP, owning eleven registered trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO).

In 2016, Nicholas, their son, joined as their "first employee" of JMG, now the Chief Relationship Officer. Since then, John Mattone and his dynamic team led by CEO Dr Mike Smith, have haveed with over 500 global clients from 53 countries. "I have personally worked with and coached over 100 top CEO's including the late Steve Jobs, Roger Enrico, Chairman, and CEO--PepsiCo, Bill Logue, CEO of FedEx Freight--FedEx, Daniel Reed, Chairman, and CEO--UnitedLex, Armando Uriegas, President--Nielsen LATAM, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Managing Director of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and Chairman of Saudi Aramco, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning, etc." Later, his other son, Matthew, also joined in as the Chief Relationship Operations Officer.

In 2021, JMG launched Intelligent Leadership Coaching International (ILCI) , a low-cost licensing opportunity for coaches in the hyper-growth markets of the Middle East, India, and APAC regions. "The demand for premier leadership development and coaching licensing opportunities in these regions is very strong and growth projections over the next 10-15 years is staggering".

With the commitment to explore, expand, and partner on a grand-scale level in the coming years, this man with a magnetic personality is also set to publish his tenth book in December 2021 titled "The Executive Coach's Handbook." To know more about John Mattone, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email us at info@passionvista.com

John discovers his principal strengths as authenticity, imagination, big-heartedness, and unrelenting passion to change the world. "On the other hand, the entrepreneur in me can make me impulsive, which leads to quick decisions, and maybe not always the best decision is a weakness," he adds.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

