Passion Vista rejoiced with Dr Vineeta Ahooja on a stupendious virtual event

"You can move mountains!", said Chetan P. Ahooja to his six-year-old daughter. These words resonate with Dr VineetaAhooja through every endeavor in her life. Today she is a highly skilled and accomplished Cardiologist with board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Cardiac CT. Her educational journey commenced with a Bachelor's degree in Science from the University of Toronto.

Her training then spanned several countries. She studied medicine at KMC, Manipal, India, and University of the West Indies in Nassau, Bahamas. She completed Internal Medicine residency and Cardiology fellowship at Wayne State University in Michigan. Upon graduating, she joined a fulfilling practice of Invasive Cardiology in Michigan before returning to Canada to become a partner at the Heart Health Institute. Today she is at the cutting edge of cardiovascular preventative therapies and advanced cardiac imaging.

Nothing came easy to her. Dr Vineeta's excelling performance meant always being the youngest in a male-dominated profession where she was also a visible minority. With tenacity and purpose, unrelenting towards her goal she overcame many hurdles. "Many women, many minorities in many fields face these challenges. I encourage them to see the glass as half full and rise to the challenge. You will find within yourself some superhuman strength," Dr Vineeta encourages women across the globe.

While this high-powered woman holds down a bustling cardiology practice, lectures at global conferences, is active in clinical research and regularly educates trainees, she is also an artist at heart.Dr Vineeta completedherArangetram in Bharatnatyam at the age of sixteen, plays tabla, and created a humble record label, under which she recorded three albums by the age of nineteen. She holds that staying in rhythm works everything out beautifully in life and career.



She also greatly admires the artistic input of her style icon sister, Neelam, also a former Bharatnatyam dancer. "While at times I may have to deal with cardiac emergencies, Neelam, with her impeccable taste and artistic eye, is the one to call for style emergencies!(Instagram @neelam.ahooja)"

Dr Vineeta Ahooja is a product of the strong work ethic and values she inherited from her parents. She credits all that she is today to her parents' sacrifices and her Guru's guidance and blessings. She finds that daily meditation and yoga practices allow her to "reset", melting away perceived obstacles. "We must live well, laugh a lot, and try to love unconditionally while helping everyone around us do the same. What else matters?"

Dr Vineeta shares that one of her weaknesses lies in taking things to heart at times. "While sensitivity is beautiful in a positive light, it is damaging if directed towards a negative inner dialogue."Although, she considers herself resilient, she believes showcasing a hard exterior is not the way forward. In her viewpoint, remaining sensitive, perceptive, and responding in a positive way to our environment is what is really needed.

Women like Dr Vineeta attract positivity and appreciation, with her expertise frequently sought after. Through the years, she has received Certificates of Merit and Appreciation for Excellence in Service from large organizations. She has published in prestigious medical journals including JAHA, Am Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs, Journal of Invasive Cardiology, and Canadian Journal of DM. She is also the proud co-author of a chapter in the Textbook of Comprehensive Hypertension and a Scientific Advisory Committee Member at the Canadian Medical and Surgical Knowledge Translation Research Group. She is a Key Opinion Leader in the field of Cardiology.

The powerhouse lists her three-step success mantra- Create, Build, and Accomplish. "In doing so, first consider what impact your venture will have on those around you and on the planet. Shedding light on this will improve the outcome and lead us towards success, happiness, health, and wellness."

