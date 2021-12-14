Passion Vista shared joyous moments with Carlos Manuel da Silva Santos on International Men's Day

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2021.

The world witnessed the most awaited event "Men Leaders to look Up to 2021" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

In 2015, Carlos Santos lost everything. He made wrong investments, was subject to many scams, and lost millions in a short span. Everyone was quick to criticize his way of living: 'Why so much work?', 'Why so much isolation?'

Yet, Carlos never gave up his work ethic. "Remember that when you fail, you are one step ahead of everyone because you will not make the mistake that others might make. Business is full of losses, failures, challenges, and differences. But it is the manner in which you face losses and issues that makes you different" says Carlos.

Armed with his trademark resilience and dedication, Carlos soon turned the tide. Learning from experience, his goal now was trying to guarantee that you could model the financial markets without making any losses. For this, he diverted all his attention fully to his proprietary algorithm, which he first implemented in 2012 that alerts in line with 'enter and exit positions in the commodities, currency, bonds, futures and share markets. Using an aggressive risk-modulated strategy, it spreads and accumulates profits through compounding, which allows you to achieve gains in a safe way that could never be achieved in the market.



"It was at that moment when I decided to diversify and invest in project financing. This would allow me to make long-term investments with fixed returns. I aimed to bring capital to sectors which other financial entities were not focused on, and I was trying to understand why. Why would someone not invest in South Africa, Laos, Swaziland, or Brazil? Soon I realized that the macroeconomic and operational risk related to such entities was the reason. However, the financial instrument issued by a bank allows the seller to migrate the operational and macroeconomic risk to the financial market. This allowed me to have a net asset discounted to the present value of the financing to not necessarily be 100 % of the investment. This was the innovative factor," explains Carlos.

Thus, was born Ethos Asset Management - an independent, US-based company with a global outreach in project financing. As of today's date, the company has a presence in 72 countries.

Speaking about their innumerable international tie-ups with banks and Associates, Carlos tells us, conducting business is a way of life for him: "What drives me is to influence people's lives. Nothing is better than seeing the face of a person who could never see a project materializeor seeing people's faces when they overcome a problematic life situation. Giving opportunities and developing people is my driving force. I think that is what makes me wake up every day."

Carlos' passion for people can be traced to his childhood. Born in an upper-middle-class family to a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) mother and a successful automobile businessman father, Carlos was allowed to have an eclectic education as well as remarkable cultural tolerance. "My father is my inspiration. He is good at managing money, but he is even better at managing people," says Carlos. To know more about Carlos, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate for upcoming projects email us at info@passionvista.com

Brilliant in every way, Carlos won the Top Student Award consecutively from 2012-2014 while winning the Banco de Portugal in 2015. Additionally, he won the Portugal Best Economist Award in 2016, E&Y Award 2018, and Best Professor 2019/2020.

He considers teaching his favorite "personal amusement". "In the last six years, I have had the honor and pleasure to be a Professor at Lisbon School of Economics and Management (ISEG), University of Lisbon, where I lecture Microeconomics I and II, Macroeconomics I and II, Evaluation Projects, Corporate Finance, and Seminary. I'm proud of this position as it helps me maintain professionalism, enhance thought of mind solutions, and promote problem-solving. To be able to impact the lives of people through sharing of knowledge and experiences is my favorite way to spend time," reveals Carlos with a smile.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

