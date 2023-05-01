Patanjali Foods to set up food processing unit in Telangana's Nalgonda district

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Patanjali Foods Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government to establish a food processing unit in the Nalgonda district.

The company was formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited.



The food processing unit will come up at Uppalancha village with a capital investment of Rs 1,050 crore, Patanjali Foods informed stock exchanges on Sunday.

The stock filing said the MoU was "non-binding and non-enforceable".

Incorporated in 1986, Patanjali Foods Limited has evolved as an integrated player in the edible oil business with a presence across the entire value chain, including palm oil plantations in India. (ANI)

