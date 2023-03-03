Patel Engineering Limited along with joint venture ("jv") partner bags Rihand Micro Irrigation Project, our share Rs 5,120.47 million

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): Patel Engineering Limited, a civil construction company specialized in the hydropower and irrigation sector, today announced that the company along with the JV Partners have received letter of award for Rihand Micro Irrigation Project from Department of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, which was declared as L1 earlier.

The Company being 80 per cent partner in the JV, our share in the project is Rs 5,120.47 million.

About the Project

Description: Construction of a Pressure irrigation system to supply water through the Rising/ Gravity mains by pressurized pipeline system for micro-irrigation under Rihand Micro Irrigation Project, State of Madhya Pradesh.

Value of Contract: Rs 6,400.59 million



Time Period: 36 months

Location: Singrauli District - Madhya Pradesh (237 Km from Varanasi Airport. 359 Km from Ranchi)

Type of Contract: EPC Turnkey Basis

Patel Engineering Ltd ('PEL' or 'Company'), is a 73-years old company established in the year 1949 and have evolved as a construction company specializing in the hydro power generation and irrigation segments. We are engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works and have executed a variety of infrastructure projects in the hydro power, irrigation and water supply, urban infrastructure and transportation segments primarily as civil contractors. We have presence in various technology-intensive areas like hydro, irrigation and water supply, urban infrastructure and transport especially in tunnels and underground works for hydroelectric and transportation projects.

