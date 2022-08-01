Patel Packaging aims to provide the complete wooden packaging solution at one stop, says founder C.V. Patel

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 1 (ANI/PNN): Packaging services are one of the most used and necessary services nowadays. With a vision to be a renowned company enabling innovation with cost-effective products in industrial packaging solutions, C.V. Patel founded Patel Packaging. Customers and industry organisations have recognised Patel Packaging for its exceptional performance in terms of quality and on-time delivery.

The company provides complete project packaging solutions for heavy engineering industries and domestic and international projects. Both clients need packing activities such as boxes, saddles, crates, pallets, bundling, etc. They provide comprehensive packaging solutions.

They provide a 24*7 hassle-free dispatch schedules for their clients. At Bhestan-SURAT, they have a cutting-edge production facility. It has the newest equipment and tools. We have a manufacturing facility that is 10,000 square feet in size, equipped with an overhead crane, completed surfaces throughout, and a rooftop.



For the manufacturing and services of packaging materials, they have a team of 12 supervisors, 25 carpenters, and 60 helpers.



The team consists of truly hard-working and highly-skilled craftspeople and intellectuals as Patel Packaging believes in serving clients the best and innovative solutions on time. That's why they have become one of the renowned companies for packaging solutions.

They provide multiple services, which include:

Wooden boxes, wooden saddles, lashing and stuffing of finished goods, on-site packing services, anti-corrosion vci packing, vacuum packing, wooden skids, heat shrink packing, wooden crates, wooden pallets, and tarpaulin covers. With over 20 years of experience in development and manufacturing, the company specializes in the timely delivery of every product. Additionally, they also provide export packing solutions, including seaworthy packing.

The founder of the firm, C.V. Patel, says that the company's mission is to be the one-stop industrial packaging provider offering excellent customer satisfaction, on-time delivery and eco-friendly products within an economical budget.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

