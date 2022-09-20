Patterns Furnishing opens new store in Anna Nagar spread over 2 levels

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai-based Patterns Furnishing, a leading premium store for home furnishings opened their third showroom in Anna Nagar catering to the residents of Anna Nagar and to the surrounding areas of Kilpauk, Vanagaram, Mogappair, Ambattur, Avadi, Kolathur, Nolambur and Madhavaram. The store spread over 1600 square feet, across two levels has been uniquely modelled to showcase every bit of fixture and furnishing that an upper middle-class home needs.

"For our Anna Nagar store, we opted to remodel an independent house and display it with our fixtures and furnishings. Every rod, blind and curtain and sofa have been thoughtfully showcased to allow a customer to practically look, feel and decide what best suits their home. We have received tremendous response from the residents," said Vishal Mehta, CEO, Patterns Furnishing.

"The Annanagar store showcases a concept studio with contemporary designs along with thousands of designs to choose from as we understand every home is unique. We have come up with a concept studio that also has Furniture, Lighting, and Kitchen Products to choose from in collaboration with Home Cast," he added.



Having launched their Anna Nagar store recently, a special inaugural discount of Rs. 5000 off for every Rs. 1L of purchase made until this Diwali is being offered. It is not only curtains that the store offers, but a variety of blinds, sofas, mattresses, headboards, rugs & carpets, flooring, and accessories. Patterns Furnishing have also tied up with International and Indian premium brands such as Warwick, Casamance, Pure, Rumors, PT, GMF, TOSO, Marvel, HunterDouglas, Asian Paints, D Decor, iblinds, Johnson etc.,

Chennai-based Patterns Furnishing is focused on crafting an ideal environment for a living space since 1990. In the past 7 years, Patterns Furnishing have opened three stores spread across T. Nagar, Velachery and Anna Nagar. Each store is spread over 2000 sq. ft. catering to a wide variety of fixtures and furnishings.

Patterns have sold over 2 million metres of fabric, 75,000 square feet of blinds, delivered over 6000 projects, sold 5000 plus mattress and 1500 headboards, and counting.

For more details, please visit: www.patternsfurnishing.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

