Pawan Singh wins Most Iconic CEO award as head of PTC India Financial Services

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The MD and CEO of PTC India Financial Services, Dr Pawan Singh, has won the title of Most Iconic CEO at The Iconic Platinum Awards.

The awards recognise, celebrate and honour iconic excellence across all industries, as well as the most outstanding entrepreneurs and leaders within high-growing businesses.

PTC India Financial Services, a leading non-banking financial company, has also won 2 other awards.

The company was recognised for Excellence and Leadership in BFSI for Resource Mobilization and Treasury Management at the same ceremony by The Iconic Platinum Awards.

Stars of The Industry for Excellence and Leadership Awards also awarded the company with the Best Industry Infrastructure Initiative Award.





Dr Pawan Singh said: "We have always led from the front to provide sustainable financial solutions for our partners and customers. We know that the work we do impacts millions of lives, and the economy, against the threat of global warming. It is heartening to be recognised by industry leaders and stalwarts for our continued efforts."

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. PFS has been granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company ("IFC") by the Reserve Bank of India. The Company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other sustainable infrastructure development projects. PFS also provides fee-based services viz loan syndication and underwriting etc.

For more updates and information on the Company, please log on to www.ptcfinancial.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

