Paxman Scalp Cooling prevents 50 % hair loss and supports faster hair regrowth during chemotherapy

New Delhi, [India], October 13 (ANI/Mediawire): Every October, people all over the world show their support for those affected by breast cancer. This month, we are committed to be always with you to ensure that we help you with your chemotherapy-induced hair loss concerns.

Chemotherapy-induced hair loss is widely recognized as the most feared side effect associated with cancer treatment. It is often the first question that people ask when they learn they will require chemotherapy, "Will I lose my hair?" Many patients rank hair loss as the most feared and traumatic side effect of their cancer treatment, it can lead to social isolation and the psychological effect is high often having a dramatic impact on self-esteem.

Chemotherapy works by targeting all rapidly dividing cells, and hair cells are the second-fastest-dividing cells in the body, which is why many chemotherapy drugs cause hair loss. Vulnerable hair follicles in the growth phase are attacked, resulting in rapid and extensive hair loss approximately two weeks after the start of chemotherapy.

Cooling the scalp can alleviate the damage caused to the hair follicles by chemotherapy by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees before, during, and after chemotherapy treatment, reducing hair loss from the head for women having chemotherapy.

This cooling causes blood vessel vasoconstriction in the scalp, which reduces blood flow and, therefore, reduces the number of chemotherapy agents that reach the hair follicles. Clinical data now shows that scalp cooling results in faster, stronger and healthier hair regrowth.

Dr Jyoti Bajpai from TATA memorial hospital, (Mumbai) principal investigator of a recent clinical study in India concluded that; "Women with breast cancer receiving Anthracycline or Taxane chemotherapy receiving Scalp Cooling were significantly more likely to have less than 50% hair loss after chemotherapy, superior hair regrowth and improvement in patient reported outcomes, with acceptable tolerance."

Dr Aju Mathew from MOSC Kolencherry shared that a significant number of his patients think of omitting curative chemotherapy for their cancer out of fear of hair loss. With scalp cooling technology at his centre, that fear is now resolved to a great extent.



Once such solution, Paxman Scalp Cooling system is now widely available in India, to minimise hair loss due to chemotherapy.

Dr Mansi Shah, HCG Cancer Center, Ahmedabad, said, "So far, we have treated more than 100 patients with the Paxman scalp cooling technology at HCG Cancer Center. The thing that I hear most frequently from them is how much they appreciate being able to go to work, attend weddings and social events without any of their friends or relatives knowing they are receiving chemotherapy."

Dr. Manoj Mahajan's Cancer Care Clinic - Udaipur also reiterated, "With scalp cooling we are not only thinking about cure/ control of cancer but also aesthetics during treatment by preventing hair loss related to chemotherapy. It's the first scalp cooling equipment in Rajasthan and we have succeeded in preventing hair loss in many cancer patients."

In India, over 1000 successful satisfied patients are accessing Paxman Scalp Cooling every month. The Paxman Scalp Cooling system is globally recognized as the leading product for hair-loss prevention during chemotherapy treatment - over 65 clinical trials across 17 countries executed to date.

In the US, the product is FDA cleared and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) include scalp cooling as a recommended category 2A treatment to reduce the incidence of chemotherapy-induced alopecia for patients receiving chemotherapy for invasive breast cancer, and for patients receiving chemotherapy with high rates of alopecia for Ovarian Cancer, Fallopian Tube Cancer and Primary Peritoneal Cancer.

