Payhuddle and UnionPay International help Perto deploy UnionPay contactless devices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Perto, a leading terminal vendor that deploys ATM terminals for banks across Asia, was helped by Payhuddle in its UnionPay International (UPI) contactless kernel development and qualification.



The customer had an acceptance device with Maxim Board. While the Maxim board supports rapid development, it has low memory, which was a challenge. We helped them by developing a kernel keeping the low memory in mind. Besides, Payhuddle helped Perto by handholding them through the qualification by coordinating with the lab and providing expert services in integrating the kernel with their Level 3 application.



Payhuddle is the first Indian company to develop and qualify the UnionPay contactless kernel in the market.



UnionPay certification of the kernel means that Perto can accept UnionPay contactless transactions in the market. This is a huge step in Perto's push into the contactless space, and it has opened up new avenues for Perto in Singapore, Thailand, Macao, Pakistan, HongKong, Australia, Japan, Russia, Malaysia, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar.





Notably, 92 markets outside of the Chinese mainland accept UnionPay contactless transactions, and this qualification has opened up massive opportunities for Perto.



We have already helped Perto with RuPay contactless kernel (qSparc) development and qualification in India. Collaborating again with Perto on their UnionPay contactless kernel development and qualification is a source of delight for us, as it reflects the quality and reliability of our services, says Saravanan, Technical Lead, Payhuddle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Payhuddle has a huge play in the kernel space. Our credibility in developing EMV contact and contactless Level 2 kernels, irrespective of the devices and operating systems, has allowed us to implement projects with ease and shorter timelines. We want to be the go-to organization for Level 2 kernels, more so with our support and customer service that is rated the best by our customers, says Prakash Sambandam, CEO of Payhuddle Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

