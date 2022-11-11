Payoneer kickstarts the 6th Edition of Payoneer India Forum 2022

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO), an eCommerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced the sixth edition of its flagship event 'Payoneer India Forum'.

This year, the Forum will be organised across seven priority key cities - New Delhi, Roorkee, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Surat, Mumbai and Indore from 11th November to 10th December. On this platform, Indian sellers and exporters can leverage infinite possibilities of cross-border opportunities to scale their business to global heights.

With an aim to empower Indian exporters to further expand their footprints in international markets, the meet-up will bring together eCommerce exporters, domestic e-sellers, wholesale exporters and leaders from prominent brands, eCommerce platforms and global marketplaces. Across the seven forum events, attendees can enhance their knowledge and explore opportunities for expansion in international cross-border trade.



Commenting on the Forum, Rohit Kulkarni, Senior Vice President, Payoneer said, "India is at the cusp of a revolution in the cross-border trade ecosystem. We at Payoneer want to further solidify India's standing in the international marketplace by enabling local sellers, SMEs, and e-exporters to scale their businesses overseas. The 6th edition of Payoneer's India Forum is spread across seven cities with an intent to reach each and every Indian seller who desires to make his/her mark on the global map."

Additionally, the mega event will witness the presence of dignitaries such as Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer, ONDC; Pavan Ponnappa, Head Categories, Acquisition & Marketing at eBay India Cross Border Trade; Sandip Chhettri, CEO Tradeindia.com; Maxim Belov, Head of India Business Development, Joom and Siddhant Rana, India And South Asia Market Development Lead, Shopify. These experts will shed light on the cross-border trade ecosystem, merchandising, customer experience, logistics and other myriad topics during their sessions.

Payoneer India Forum 2022 would bring 40+ hours of masterclasses, leadership sessions, networking opportunities and service providers on a single cross-border platform for Indian sellers and exporters. Some of the partner brands include eBay, Amazon, ShipRocket, Joom, EY, Shypmax, Gxpress. To attend this event in your city, please register here - link.

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy. Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you. www.payoneer.com.

