PayU partners with WooCommerce to accelerate digitalization for SMBs

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, has partnered with WooCommerce, an open-source, customizable e-commerce platform, to enable WooCommerce merchants with digital payments infrastructure, and end-to-end digitalization of business processes.

The partnership will offer merchants exclusive pricing on transactions, no hidden charges, and contactless payment solutions to scale growth and profitability.

A recent survey has shown 82 percent of small businesses have experienced a negative impact due to the pandemic and adoption of technology can aid in the revival of up to 35 percent SMBs, post-pandemic.

PayU accelerates SMB digitalization by providing 100 percent online and hassle-free onboarding, zero set up charge, smooth check-in & checkout, 100+ local payments options, real-time tracking and business monitoring on the go.

Benefits of the WooCommerce - PayU Integration



Merchants can accept payments across 100+ payment options, including UPI, wallets, credit and debit cards, leading to a best-in-class payment experience.

With a powerful business dashboard, merchants can monitor transactions, settlements, and cash flow across all payment methods on the PayU platform.

Other value-added features such as receiving same-day settlements, refunds, bulk payouts, international card payments & EMI options will boost business growth.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India, said, "COVID-19 underlined the urgent need for SMBs to embrace digital payments infrastructure for business continuity, resilience and to adapt to the changing habits of the Indian consumer. We are excited to partner with WooCommerce to help merchants across the country move forward in their journey of digitalizing businesses and operations."

Mechiel Couvaras, Director of Business Development at WooCommerce, said, "Thousands of merchants are creating WooCommerce stores in India each month, together WooCommerce and PayU will help these merchants get their businesses online quickly and cost-effectively. WooCommerce is on a mission to democratize commerce; partnering with PayU moves us closer to realizing that mission in India. We're excited to see the great things merchants do with WooCommerce and PayU."

Merchants will be able to sign up for PayU directly from the WooCommerce dashboard & access a full-scale payment infrastructure. With no coding skills required, merchants can integrate the PayU plugin and start accepting the benefits of a cutting-edge, digital payment infrastructure.

