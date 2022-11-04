PayU powers seamless payments for Bangalore Metro's new WhatsApp Ticketing System

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider, today announced its partnership with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to power payments for its new WhatsApp-based Chatbot solution. This online ticketing solution would offer over 6 Lakh and growing Namma Metro daily commuters the convenience of booking their metro tickets on the go without having to wait at ticket counters. Namma Metro commuters may now recharge their Smart Cards or buy one-way QR tickets on WhatsApp on the back of PayU's trusted enterprise payment solution.

Commuters can now initiate a WhatsApp chat by sending 'Hi' message to Bangalore Metro Rail's Phone No. 810 555 66 77 or scan the QR code available at any metro station. Once they pick whether they want to recharge their Smart Card or One-Way Ticket, they will have to enter the metro line (route), starting station and destination.

Once they confirm their final booking details and the fare, they may use WhatsApp Pay (UPI) or other payment methods like Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Wallets or other UPI apps to finish the payment. After successfully completing their payment, they will be able to download a QR E-ticket (valid for one business day) that they can flash at the AFC gate to proceed on their journey.

Mohit Gopal, Chief Operating Officer - PayU Payments said, "PayU has been one of the biggest champions of the Govt. of India's 'Digital India' mission. We firmly believe in harnessing the power of digitization in new & innovative ways to serve Indian consumers & SMBs. Given WhatsApp's potential as one of the key channels for commerce & payments in the future, Namma Metro's new WhatsApp Chatbot facility will be a game-changer for our country's transport sector. We are confident this new ticketing system will go a long way in helping Bengaluru's residents and visitors enjoy a seamless travel experience."



"Namma Metro believes in offering a safe, quick, reliable and comfortable public transit system to our city's residents and visitors. In line with this promise, we are happy to launch one of the country's first ever metro WhatsApp Chatbot services in partnership with PayU. This new way of booking a metro ticket will set a benchmark for public transit service excellence in the country, and is also a part of our wider vision to go green. We are thankful to PayU and WhatsApp for helping us in this endeavor," A.S. Shankar, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation added.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is a joint venture of Government of India and Government of Karnataka and is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) entrusted with the responsibility of implementation and operation of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project.

PayU is regulated under the Reserve Bank of India and has solutions to meet the digital payment needs of Indian merchants.

It provides online payment solutions to businesses through local payment methods. PayU also developed LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions.

