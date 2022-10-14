PCEB announces latest Business events and Tourism developments in India!

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/GPRC): The Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) embarked on a preliminary promotional trip to India in the city of Mumbai and Chennai with the aim to reconnect and revive tourism and business events industry in Penang and India through press conferences and networking nights. The Preliminary Promotional Trip to India was essential for demonstrating market readiness in India.

Some of the Indian local airlines have expressed interest in expanding into Penang after attending PCEB's annual roadshow last year. Following the interest, the PCEB team together with YB Yeoh Soon Hin, the State Executive Councillor for Tourism & Creative Economy had a meeting with few airlines to discuss direct flights opportunities to Penang from key cities in India. It is essential to maintain marketing momentum in order to keep airlines enthusiastic about the Penang-India link.

"The efforts to ensure tourism is sustainable was taken well into consideration by incorporating the idea of Responsible Tourism into the travel and tourism sector post-pandemic. Penang is the first state in Malaysia to launch a well-designed SOS safety APP, making Penang once again the trendsetter in Malaysia's tourism environment. With your support, we can restore travellers' confidence to visit Penang and ensure that it remains a top destination for people from all over the world", said Yeoh Soon Hin.



"PCEB's dedication has not wavered, and our team is dedicated to fostering mutually beneficial relationships and working closely with the Indian community. The establishment of a direct flight between India and Penang is one of the primary topics of conversation at the moment. We are already in discussion with airlines both in India and in Malaysia about the possibility of establishing additional direct flight routes between Penang and key cities in India," said Ashwin Gunasekaran, the Chief Executive Officer of Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau.

India, the largest country in South Asia has been one of the top 5 visitors to Malaysia for a decade and shows no sign of hitting the brakes. India's outbound tourism market is only second to China's. With the Indian market being a key focus area for the bureau, PCEB is also planning their annual roadshow that will focus on four cities in India in the month of February 2023. The dates will be announced very soon and potential cities targeted are Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. During the roadshow, there will also be the introduction of a special marketing campaign curated for the Indian market.

Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) is a state bureau established to develop the Business Events and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) industry in Penang. PCEB aims to position Penang as the preferred location for Business Events activities in the region. With its rich UNESCO heritage, thriving multicultural society, state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant natural attractions, Penang offers a truly eclectic tropical experience.

In line with its mission to incubate the growth of Business Events in Penang, PCEB serves as Penang's focal point for the coordination of all Business Events activities, providing expert assistance to organisations and Business Events planners at every step of the planning. PCEB's team of industry experts work hand-in-hand with professional service providers and world-class hotels, convention centres and unique venues to ensure the smoothness and success of each event organised. PCEB's goal is to enhance our Business Events clients' experience and at the same time to expand the beneficial economic impact of local MICE businesses.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

