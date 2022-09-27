PDRL aims to certify 10,000+ candidates on AeroMegh Platform in the Drone Industry by the year 2024

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): PDRL believes learning is the source of human progress. Learning has the power to transform and grow to redefine what's impossible. Looking at the rapidly growing Drone Industry the world is witnessing a major transformation. The World is soon going to witness the sky full of drones. This transformation would demand a large pool of skilled professionals to fly multiple drones decorating the skyline and serving various applications.

Supporting the present and future job opportunities, PDRL has considerately designed Certification Program with its finest technology stack, AeroMegh. AeroMegh stands out and is highly recommended because of its capability of excellently fulfilling the requirement of Enterprise. It is a unified and independent platform to learn and establish skills in the drone ecosystem. AeroMegh has been used by many established brands and thousands of users across the globe. Its products have been recently listed in Microsoft Azure Marketplace for its next level potential.

From being just a toy for the kids to play, to being an essential part in countless crucial operations in different professional sectors, the drone has proved its mettle in the world. The rapid expansion of drone Industry comes with no surprise that drones are the absolute tomorrow. Be it defence, delivery of goods or medicines, construction monitoring, entertainment purpose, agriculture spraying, surveying and mapping an area, drones have proved to be a beneficial part in the uniform fashion for professionals in varying fields of work. Every industry has a reliance on drones to perform multiple missions. This is a transformation from traditional ways to technology.

The Flourishing Industry demands for a reliable platform to deliver a seamless experience while performing the multiple missions in different domains. One such unified platform is AeroMegh - Drone Data Analytics. AeroMegh Transforms Drone Data into Actionable Insights seamlessly and securely. AeroMegh has three products that deliver end-to-end drone technology stack. Fly and capture with AeroGCS KEA, excellent Photogrammetry solutions with DroneNaksha, drone data analytics with PicStork . It's a complete Technology stack that enables to deliver an ultimate experience.

PDRL aims to deliver an excellent technology to the future Drone Professionals with the mission of maximizing performance outcome. Learning and establishing skills with upgraded technology sets an ultimate example. Certification of Excellence from PDRL will add superior values to the candidates' profile and open doors to multiple job opportunities worldwide. As Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji said in a drone event held in Delhi May 2022, "Every person should have a smart phone and every field should have a drone". Summing up, PDRL Certification Program is a well-defined contribution to make India a Global Drone Hub by 2030.



PDRL Certification Program has three Unique Certifications:

1. PDRL Certified Drone Professional (PCDP)

2. PDRL Certified Drone Solution Expert (PCDSE)

3. PDRL Certified Drone Solution Architect (PCDSA)

The early bird registration for the Certification Program is open since past one week and the program is witnessing massive registrations. It's a pleasure to be able to make a difference in this massive drone Industry and mold candidates careers' by giving it wings to take-off to greater heights.

