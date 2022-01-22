Pearl Academy announces scholarships for creative and business minds

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/PR Newswire): With the commencement of its admission cycle for the academic year 2022, Pearl Academy has announced 'Who's Next' scholarship. 'Who's Next' is a merit-based scholarship upto 100 per cent for India's top 100 creative minds. All students applying for under-graduate and post-graduate programs through the Pearl Academy Entrance Exam are eligible for this scholarship and 100 meritorious applicants will be chosen basis the selection criteria.

Students can visit https://pearlacademy.com/whosnext/ for details of the process and to apply for the scholarship.

For the February 2022 admission cycle, last date to apply is February 06, 2022 and the Pearl Academy online entrance exam will be held on February 12, 2022.

Pearl Academy offers industry focused programs in fashion, design and contemporary media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The institute has strong academic collaborations with renowned international universities such as University for the Creative Arts, Torrens University Australia, University of Derby and Nottingham Trent University. It allows Pearl Academy students to pursue international progression through seamless credit transfer.

Pearl Academy has a placement record of 98 per cent with 700-plus leading brands and organizations from the world of design, fashion and media. Pearl Academy students get recruited by IBM, Accenture, Walt Disney, PhonePe, Capgemini, Innovacer, Ritu Kumar, Anju Modi, H&M, Myntra, ITC, Aditya Birla, W, GAP, Burberry, BBC News, Scoop Whoop and many more.



Powered by Pearl Academy and London School of Business & Finance, D School of Business has announced scholarships for the academic year 2022 for its programs. Intended applicants can visit admissions/important-dates" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.dschoolofbusiness.com/admissions/important-dates for more details and to apply.

D School of Business offers business and management programs rooted in three 'Ds' that are crucial for the success of businesses- disruption, design thinking and digital.

It offers AICTE approved PGDM program with an option to choose electives in the specialized areas of (1) Entrepreneurship, Start-up and Family Business, (2) Digital Business and E-commerce, (3) Business Analytics and Data Science and (4) Marketing and Communication.

International progression programs available at DSoB are in Digital Business, Leadership for Digital Transformation, Fashion & Lifestyle Business Management, Global Luxury Management, Business Communication, International Business, Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. Students can also consider PG programs in Fashion Business and Luxury Brands.

Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40-plus under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 28 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 98% year-on-year. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com.

