Peng Essentials - A unit of HDG Ventured Pvt. Ltd. eyes expansion into International Home utility brands in India

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): An e-commerce home utility and home goods company, Peng Essentials, has announced the expansion of their business in India with some amazing international home utility brands.

Launched in August 2015 with a focus to introduce the Indian market with simple home utility products with an edge of incremental innovation to meet the demands of smaller living spaces in these modern times.

Peng Essentials enables customers to select from a wide range of products ranging from ironing boards, cloth drying stands, barbecue, pizza 60 ovens, cutlery sets, electric kettle, and many more. After Peng Essentials' business collaboration with Sabichi and Haden (UK-based home essentials products), the sale of the overall business has now gone up and that's the reason, Harshdeep Gandhi (Founder, Peng Essentials) eyes expansion by introducing more international products.

Harshdeep believes that Homemaking & home essential products are where our heart is. He believes in making products that look fabulous, are reliable, long-lasting, and cost-efficient as per the Indian market.





As a young entrepreneur, Harshdeep thinks that "The world today has no time to stop and no time to waste. Everything is available at the click of a button and touch of a screen. People today would like to spend less and less time labouring for something that occurs daily, and more time doing something that adds value to their lives.

Hence, Peng Essentials have compiled for you a list of handy appliances/ utility products for your home that will make you a little more bearable. Now, we can't promise that the products which we manufacture & sell will make the chore of your home go away, but these handy appliances for your home will definitely make your time spent there, a teeny bit easier."



Belonging from a business family & engineering background, Harshdeep felt that existing brands were not doing enough to organize the large market for home essentials & utility products.

He also felt that the quality of their products was average at best. Seeing an opportunity, Harshdeep embarked on his entrepreneurial journey and founded Peng Essentials in 2015 with a production of ironing boards, and cloth drying stands. He is determined to manufacture high-quality home essentials products even if it meant that the products would be more expensive than what customers were used to.

