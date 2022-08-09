People Matters TechHR 2022 brings fresh eyes to the world of HR

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The premier HR and Work Tech event of the year, People Matters TechHR Conference returned with enthusiasm this August 4 and 5. Deep diving into the future of people and work, this year's conference is themed #FreshEyes: it focuses on innovating solutions to the contemporary talent challenges of the post-pandemic world of work, from recruitment and retention to wellness and employee experience, and the fast-developing technologies that enable and advance successful people strategies.

TechHR 2022, held at Leela Ambience Gurgaon, hosted 3,226 attendees from across India and featured 170 speakers including luminaries such as Lucky Ali and Ranveer Brar, famous domain experts such as Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research, renowned business leaders such as Harsh Mariwala, Founder and CEO of Marico, and many more. With over 106 partners including Presenting Partner Atlas and Powered By Partners Indeed, Skillsoft, and Darwinbox, TechHR challenges conventional approaches and invites participants to #RethinkWhatsPossible in the company of thought leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and domain experts from every industry.

Conference website: https://india.techhrconference.com/



"At People Matters TechHR 2022, it has been my pleasure to invite leaders to rethink what is possible; to look at our present with fresh eyes and reimagine a new future; to create, as a community together, a new narrative about how we want to rewrite the future of people and work," said Ester Martinez, Founder, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of People Matters.



"The confluence of ideas and looking at problems with #FreshEyes here at TechHR is great. Nature wants us to cling to old ways, but it's important to realise that the old ways are never going to come back, at least not in the same way. TechHR is a great platform for people to come together to exchange ideas, address problems and find newer solutions," said Holger Mueller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, Inc.



Experiential Learning for Impact

Learning in the flow of work and learning by doing have emerged as the most effective ways of building skills. And so People Matters TechHR brings one a series of unique Masterclass sessions based on experiential learning. Over both days of the 2022 conference, industry experts led these special sessions, offering a fresh look at various skills. From problem-solving using the LEGO Serious Play Method, to organisational transformation through Social Presencing Theater, to a special invitation-only workshop on how to pitch their business to venture capitalists, and even an exclusive track drawn directly from People Matters' cohort-based digital learning platform BeNext, People Matters TechHR offers the opportunity to rethink what's possible in learning and skilling.



Unconference - Place to Brainstorm

People Matters TechHR gathers top people and work leaders from every sector of the economy, to share their experience and solutions, and brainstorm how to tackle highly topical issues. In a series of Think Tanks featuring leaders from major successful organisations in industries ranging from FMCG to F&B, essential services to finance powerhouses, TechHR 2022 surfaced discussions around contemporary work models, best practices for managing Gen Z, applications of latest technology, and even how to grow beyond the CHRO role and into a potential CEO.



People Matters Startup Program



At TechHR 2022, People Matters offered 26 startups, the unique opportunity to make their pitches in front of renowned mentors and investors such as Hidekazu Ito, Managing Director of Mynavi Solutions India and Board Member of People Matters, and Sajith Pai, Venture Capitalist at Blume Ventures. In a series of small, exclusive sessions over both days of the conference, they received intensive guidance on how to refine their presentations and hone their business plans to shine among the competition.

"Startup programme curation was fantastic. It improves from year to year, and this year I see a lot of high-quality startups which I would really want to sit across the table and chat more deeply with. Clearly, it is a testament to the work that People Matters has put into curating and sourcing startups," said Pai.

Lucky Ali Talks About Creativity.

Celebrity singer and songwriter Lucky Ali joined the event at TechHR India 2022 to talk about his musical journey, how he unlocked his creativity to build his dream career, and shared some hacks to do the same. And to round off the evening, he held a mini-concert just for TechHR speakers and delegates. To a full house, he performed famous hits including 'Ek Pal ka Jeena' from the movie Kaho na pyaar hai, 'O Sanam', and 'Tu Kaun hai' from the movie Bhopal Express. He even gave a special preview of his new song that will be released this week.

'Are You In The List' Awards

People Matters 'Are You In The List' Awards returned for its 11th year, identifying emerging HR leaders who proved themselves over 2021 by rising to the challenge of unprecedented developments and delivering on critical business priorities despite a never-ending series of obstacles. The awards are curated by discerning judges including none other than renowned business leader Shiv Shivakumar himself; Suresh Narayana, CEO of Nestle; Vikramjeet Singh, President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance; Suchi Mukherjee, CEO of Limeroad; Aravindan Madhva Murthy, COO of ANZ; and Sandip Das, Independent Board Director & Advisor at Sterlite Technologies Limited. Amid the conference excitement, 'Are You In The List' Awards showcases the leaders of the future.

Exclusive Virtual Sessions

For those unable to attend the event in person, a lineup of exclusive virtual sessions was available online, running concurrently with the physical event. Speakers such as Kirthiga Reddy, President of Athena SPACs, shared insights in mega keynotes, and successful businesses including InterviewDesk, ZingHR, and Gratifi shares their experiences in case studies detailing how they have perceived and resolved challenges common to today's business environment.

CryptoPunks Come to TechHR

People Matters launched the TechHR Punk Series this year, a specially curated series of CryptoPunk avatars exclusively available to TechHR speakers and attendees. This opportunity was thrown open to members of the TechHR community, who took eager advantage of it and visited the People Matters booth to get their NFT avatar designed and minted on the spot as part of a huge and unique art piece.

What The Presenting Partner Says

"It is amazing to see the amount of investment into remote work. We are super excited to be partnering with India in this next evolution." - Rick Hammell, Founder and CEO, Atlas

"Great vibes being part of the show. Fantastic audience with a vibrant crowd and great content. We have achieved what we set out to achieve, being part of TechHR India." - Clarence Chang, Head of Regional Marketing - APAC, Atlas

About People Matters

People Matters is Asia Pacific's leading innovative community for people and work, with 300,000 daily users across platforms globally. We bring to the fore ideas, trends, innovations, and expert viewpoints to raise the collective consciousness of business and talent leaders. We architect learning experiences and offer high-quality media products by leveraging our strong digital presence to drive research, content marketing, physical and virtual/hybrid conferences, customized events, awards, and more.

Conference website: https://india.techhrconference.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

