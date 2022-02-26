Pepper Content in collaboration with Classplus empowers a USD 150 Million a year creator economy with a 20 lakh grant

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pepper Content, the world's largest content marketplace, today announced the launch of a 20 lakh grant in collaboration with Classplus, a platform that assists creators in starting their academy. The collaboration aims to empower a USD 75-150 million (as per AdLift) creator economy with diversified monetization opportunities. It will be launched on the occasion of The Next Big Creator Awards and Summit 2022 (NBC).

The creator economy is growing not just in terms of popularity and scale, but also opportunities. At this juncture, there are about 50 Million active creators in the ecosystem and this number is only expected to grow multifold in the coming years. In fact, strengthening the creator economy further, hundreds of tools and platforms are being built every day. As a result, more and more people are entering the ecosystem, making the demand for diversified monetization opportunities an immediate priority.

Recognizing the same, Pepper Content has launched the Next Big Creator Awards and Summit that will unfold the ever-rising creator ecosystem and decode the opportunities that lie ahead, for established as well as aspiring content creators. In addition to that, the conference will talk about the new generation of creators and how they are utilizing content to link brands with consumers, to effect social change, and even to foray into entrepreneurship.

Talking about the booming creator economy, Anirudh Singla, Co-founder, and CEO, Pepper Content, said, "The last talent revolution that came out of India was Indian tech talent for the world back in the 1990s with Infosys, TCS, etc. We believe that this decade is going to be the age of creators, where platforms that celebrate creators and enable them will thrive. We are excited to partner with Classplus to launch a unique creator grant of Rs10 L in cash and 10L as support tools with no string attached and enable creator-preneurs."



Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO, Classplus, added, "Classplus Clan is very passionate about helping content creators achieve their full potential of fandom and freedom. In this long journey, we would love to extend assistance to upcoming and budding creators who can inspire the country. And we found similar thought partners in Pepper Content and decided to launch a grant for the next-gen creators together."

The Next Big Creator Awards and Summit is bringing together industry leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers such as Paras Sharma - Director and Head of Partnerships at Meta, Chef Ranveer Brar, Art Guy Rob, Film critic Anupama Sharma, Author Amish Tripathi, and many such esteemed speakers together, on one platform which is accessible for all without any associated cost to elevate the creator economy further.

PepperContent is constructing the world's largest platform for content creators and companies in need of content. They are on their way to becoming the world's largest content marketplace, and they are working hard to establish the technological infrastructure that will power every material ever generated. They now serve a global audience with over 2000-plus customers served, 2 lakhs-plus projects delivered, a 100-plus member staff, and a 65,000-plus creator network.

Classplus is an Ed-Tech start-up that is altering the world of education by providing educators with digital tools and resources that will help them become future-ready. With our cutting-edge technology, their industry-first unified platform allows coaching institutes to have their own app to manage all of their tasks and reach lakhs of students across the country. Their online stores, as a modern digital distribution platform for educational content and items, enable coaching institutes to make video content and online exams available to students. So far, over 1 lakh coaching establishments in 1,100-plus Indian cities have successfully launched their online businesses using Classplus apps.

