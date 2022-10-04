PepsiCo India and CROCS India partners with The Social Lab (TSL) for Delhi's biggest Plog Run

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, PepsiCo India partnered with TSL (The Social Lab), to organize a Plog Run in New Delhi. Aligned with the Government of India's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' and 'Stay Fit India' campaigns, the event was flagged off at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in the presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate, Govt of India.

The Plog Run 2022 combines the best of fitness and environment conservations to help keep neighbourhoods plastic-free and generate awareness on plastic circularity. It aims to drive behaviour change and showcase the use of plastic beyond its intended lifespan. The event saw hundreds of volunteers, including PepsiCo India employees, jogging and simultaneously picking up used plastic waste. The Plog Run also saw participation from leading local universities including Delhi University, Amity University among others.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Honorable Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate, Govt. of India said, "We are delighted to see the city come together to celebrate Swachh Bharat Diwas and join for an important initiative that focuses on creating awareness on 'Swachhta Hi Seva' and 'Stay Fit India'. Such Joint effort by communities drives true behaviour change and Plog Run is a fantastic way of creating a much-needed awareness around plastic waste management."

Nandita Mishra (IES) Economic Advisor - Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt. of India said, "Such a lovely day to be a part of the Plog Run with such an enthusiastic crowd all dressed in green supporting the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This Gandhi Jayanti, let us take a pledge to be the front runners to clean the waste that's there on the road. Let's not be bystanders, let's take action and walk on the path that Gandhi Ji laid years back. I'm proud that the youth of my country is equally excited to be a part of this Plog Run on a Sunday morning This initiative by PepsiCo India, Crocs and The Social Lab (TSL) will set an example for everybody in the country to their bit in cleaning the environment.

Neha Shalini Dua - Spokesperson BJP Delhi attended the programme as Guest of Honour, said, "Swachata is a subject that is very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation, inspired by his noble thoughts and faith in the spirit of 130 crore Indians, let us renew our pledge towards cleanliness. In the era of Yuva Shakti, the role of academicians in providing the direction to the youth is of utmost importance. Youth participation in the mission would help connect millions to the noble cause."



Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Social Lab (TSL), said, "We are honored to partner with Pepsico India and CROCS for this noble initiative. India faces immense challenges in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, it is imperative that responsible corporates adopt such initiatives and programmes to promote cleanliness and encourage employees to adopt good health and hygiene. We're proud of our work which keeps achievement of UN SDGs at the forefront. Our corporate clients across an array of industries are changing the way they operate to implement responsible practices and developing innovative solutions to address their CSR, ESGs and EPRs. TSL has impacted more than 10 million lives across the globe."

Speaking on occasion, Garima Singh, Chief Government Affairs and Communications Officer. PepsiCo India, said, "Plog Run 2022, is not only unique in the way we approach plastic awareness but also aligned with Government of India's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' and 'Fit India Movement' campaigns. It brings focus back on the need to work in partnership with different stakeholders to ensure we all achieve a common goal where plastics doesn't become waste anymore. It brings us immense joy to see such an overwhelming response from volunteers across Delhi-NCR. Such initiatives help us go a long way towards creating mass awareness on plastic waste management and making Delhi cleaner."

C. A. Adesh Gupta, Director, The Social Lab (TSL), said, "Swachh Bharat Diwas' (2nd October), the culmination day of 'Swachhata hi Seva', PepsiCo India and CROCS India partners with The Social Lab (TSL), to organize Plog Run enabled the collection of plastic waste from the drive and ensured the rightful segregation and recycling of the plastic collected. Plog Run is the mark of convergence where fitness meets Swatchhta in the form of engaging fun-loving exercises aiming to create litter-free clean surroundings while running. This event also supports the Government Initiatives Waste to Wealth Mission and Fit India Movement.

Sumit Dhingra, Vice President and General Manager, India and Southeast Asia, CROCS said, "At CROCS, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, uplifting our communities and creating a welcoming environment for everyone. We are happy to partner with TSL (implementing partner) for this initiative and wish to align with the government's mission of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

