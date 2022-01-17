Peptech Biosciences Ltd. receives grant of registration for Paclobutrazole Technical 95 percent w/w

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peptech Biosciences Limited (ISO 9001:2015) is pleased to announce that they have received the approval for the grant of registration for Technical Indigenous Manufacture of Paclobutrazol technical 95% w/w min. u/s 9(4). from the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC).

The company has received the final approval from the registration committee in 434th RC meeting held on 30th November 2021.

A triazolic plant growth regulator, the main role of Paclobutrazol is to maintain health & vitality of plants and promote compactness. The mode of action is defined by blocking gibberellin biosynthesis and reducing abscisic acid, ethylene, & indole-3-acetic acid (IAA) levels along with increasing cytokinin levels.



It has been predicted that at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, the Global Market for Paclobutrazol is growing. The growth will get a boost when there is a notable increase in awareness towards food security and a decline in utilization of arable land. It is believed that the demand for this effective plant growth regulator would increase by 2025.

"We are very glad to receive the approval from CIBRC of Paclobutrazol Technical. Apart from conventional molecules, the company has been robustly working on innovative products that ensures good profitability to the farmers," says Suresh Chand Singla, Managing Director. Today, Peptech Biosciences Limited has a bigger portfolio ranging from crop protection to crop and soil nutrition and crop enhancers. The company adds that their strong R&D team is working dedicatedly to deliver state-of-the-art product solutions. Peptech already holds licenses for more than 150 molecules under the CIBRC and assures that there are more under the registration process. Even the company holds registration under FCO for various fertilizers and bio stimulants.

Peptech Biosciences Limited was established in 2011 as a subsidiary of Titan Biotech Limited. The company is manufacturing for various reputed and established agricultural brands at a large scale. The company offers complete services from production till packaging in all retail sizes. The company envisions itself as one of the trusted manufacturers of not only generic but also novel products.

